Three more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Three more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths have been reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 94 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,620 and confirmed deaths to 8,617.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 9,208 total cases and a total of 245 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,458 total cases and a total of 52 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,227 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.