Three locals featured in calendar; 2021 S.C. African American History Calendar unveiled

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina Department of Education and statewide partners recently unveiled the 2021 South Carolina African American History Calendar.

Now in its 32nd year, the 12-month calendar was first created to help bolster the state's K-12 African American history curriculum. Each year, the calendar profiles individuals who have had positive, compelling impacts on South Carolina and, often, our entire nation.

"This year’s calendar honorees’ have demonstrated lifelong commitments to improving the lives of their fellow Americans and South Carolinians" said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "With each page, you will be reminded of the tremendous legacies they have left to inspire future generations."

The 2021 African American History Calendar features the Jenkins Institute, located in Charleston, on its cover. The Jenkins Institute, founded in 1891, was formerly known as the “Jenkins Orphanage.” What started as a simple act of kindness from a husband and wife taking in four orphans would eventually turn into a musical empire that has inspired some of the country's most famous African American talents.

This year's calendar highlights 10 extraordinary individuals and two families who have enriched South Carolina’s history and been ambassadors for the state.