Three finalists selected for Orangeburg County School District superintendent

Orangeburg County School District trustees have selected three finalists for the position of superintendent.
The finalists are:
• Aiken County Chief Officer of Operations and Student Services Dr. Shawn Foster
• Scotland County, N.C. Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Valarie Denise Williams
• Hertford County, N.C. Public Schools Superintendent Dr. William T. Wright Jr.
"We were very impressed with the high quality of all the initial candidates we interviewed,” OCSD board Chair Peggy James Tyler said in a prepared statement.
“We have three strong finalists, and our job now is to narrow these to the one who will be our next leader. We are looking for a leader who will come to this community to work with our students, staff, and community,” she said.
Due to COVID-19, all three finalists will be featured in videos posted on the district’s website, and candidates will share information about themselves, their backgrounds and the reasons for their interest in Orangeburg County, according to an Orangeburg County School District press release.
In addition, their résumés and photos will be posted on the OCSD website at www.ocsdsc.org.
The finalists will each be invited back for a second interview with the board June 7, June 11 and June 15.
The community will be able to interact with each candidate and have the opportunity to ask questions via social media, according to the district's press release.
"We encourage employees and members of the community to meet the candidates and review their résumés on the district web page," James-Tyler said.
Specifics on candidate availability were not immediately available.
The school board could make a hiring decision as early as the week of June 15, or the first of the following week, according to the press release.
“This is the most important decision that a school board makes, so we want to get it right,” James-Tyler said. “We have appreciated the support and interest from the community and look forward to announcing the next leader for our school district very soon.”
Trustees went into closed session for about an hour and half before coming out with the unanimous vote for the slate of finalists. There was no discussion about the candidates in open session.
The district had 31 candidates apply from 14 states.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Johnson was hired to serve the fledgling district for a year and is supposed to serve through June 30.
The district provided the following information about the candidates:
Dr. Shawn Foster
Foster has served as the chief officer for Operations and Student Services for the Aiken County School District since 2015.
His areas of responsibility include human resources, facilities, maintenance, technology, counseling, homebound and alternative services, and strategic planning.
Foster previously served as director of Student and Administrative Services for Spartanburg School District 7.
Foster has served as an assistant principal, principal, intervention specialist and assistant director of an alternative school, and director of student and administrative services.
He received a bachelor’s degree in social work from Livingstone (NC) College, a master’s degree in counseling from Webster University, a master’s degree in divergent learning from Columbia College and a doctorate in administration from South Carolina State University.
Foster was born and raised in Greensboro, N.C.
Dr. Valarie Denise Williams
Williams is presently the assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Scotland County schools in North Carolina, a position she has held since 2014.
Williams has served as a principal at the middle and high school levels, a graduate school professor, a college-level business instructor, a computer instructor and a math teacher.
Williams graduated with a bachelor's degree in mathematics/secondary education from St. Augustine College. She holds a doctorate in educational leadership with a concentration in curriculum and teaching from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Williams received a master’s in business, an education specialist and School of Business Management certification from East Carolina.
Williams is originally from Wilson, North Carolina.
Dr. William T. Wright Jr.
Wright has served as superintendent of the Hertford County, N.C. Public Schools since 2015.
Previously, he served as superintendent of the McCormick County School District in South Carolina from 2013 until 2015.
Wright has also served as a business teacher, principal and assistant superintendent.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from North Carolina Wesleyan College, a master’s degree in administration from North Carolina State University, and a doctorate in administration from North Carolina State University.
Prior to entering into education, Wright was a radio broadcaster and a manufacturing manager.
Wright was born in Flint, Michigan but was raised in North Carolina.
