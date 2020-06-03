Three finalists selected for Orangeburg County School District superintendent

The finalists will each be invited back for a second interview with the board June 7, June 11 and June 15.

The community will be able to interact with each candidate and have the opportunity to ask questions via social media, according to the district's press release.

"We encourage employees and members of the community to meet the candidates and review their résumés on the district web page," James-Tyler said.

Specifics on candidate availability were not immediately available.

The school board could make a hiring decision as early as the week of June 15, or the first of the following week, according to the press release.

“This is the most important decision that a school board makes, so we want to get it right,” James-Tyler said. “We have appreciated the support and interest from the community and look forward to announcing the next leader for our school district very soon.”

Trustees went into closed session for about an hour and half before coming out with the unanimous vote for the slate of finalists. There was no discussion about the candidates in open session.

The district had 31 candidates apply from 14 states.