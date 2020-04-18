Three die of virus in S.C.; state reports 165 new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Carolina has 165 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,246 and those who have died to 119.

Of the three deaths, two were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County. One was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County.

Orangeburg County has 41 reported cases of coronavirus and 252 estimated cases. It has no reported deaths.

Calhoun County has six reported cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.

Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases. It has no deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

As of April 18, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,833 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,450 were positive and 10,383 were negative.