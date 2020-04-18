Three die of virus in S.C.; state reports 165 new cases

South Carolina has 165 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,246 and those who have died to 119.
Of the three deaths, two were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County. One was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County.
Orangeburg County has 41 reported cases of coronavirus and 252 estimated cases. It has no reported deaths.
Calhoun County has six reported cases, 37 estimated cases and one death.
Bamberg County has seven cases and 43 estimated cases. It has no deaths attributed to coronavirus.
Estimated cases are calculated based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
As of April 18, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 11,833 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,450 were positive and 10,383 were negative.
A total of 38,833 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week.
As of Saturday morning, 5,334 hospital beds are available and 6,017 are utilized, which is a 53% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
• Monitoring for symptoms
• Practicing social distancing
• Avoiding touching frequently touched items
• Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.