Three die in Orangeburg County crashes day before Christmas

Three people lost their lives in three separate highway accidents in Orangeburg County on Christmas Eve.

In the first accident, a moped operator lost control and spilled onto Warley Road at 4 p.m. The road connects Charleston Highway and Weatherford Road.

The operator was the only occupant and was not wearing a helmet, S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

In the second accident, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a driver on U.S. Highway 301 around 6:30 p.m.

A northbound 1999 GMC pickup ran off the left side of the road and went into a ditch near S.C. Highway 4.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the pickup, Collins said.

Just over an hour later, a third accident claimed another life near that intersection.

The driver of a southbound 2008 Dodge pickup lost control on U.S. 301.

The pickup crossed the median and struck a northbound Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire engine.

The driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, Collins said.