Three die in Orangeburg County crashes day before Christmas

Three people lost their lives in three separate highway accidents in Orangeburg County on Christmas Eve.
In the first accident, a moped operator lost control and spilled onto Warley Road at 4 p.m. The road connects Charleston Highway and Weatherford Road.
The operator was the only occupant and was not wearing a helmet, S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said.
In the second accident, a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a driver on U.S. Highway 301 around 6:30 p.m.
A northbound 1999 GMC pickup ran off the left side of the road and went into a ditch near S.C. Highway 4.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant in the pickup, Collins said.
Just over an hour later, a third accident claimed another life near that intersection.
The driver of a southbound 2008 Dodge pickup lost control on U.S. 301.
The pickup crossed the median and struck a northbound Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire engine.
The driver of the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, Collins said.
ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander said the pickup “appeared to have hydroplaned” when it collided with the fire engine.
The engineer is OK and was the only occupant in the fire truck, Alexander said. The front of the fire truck sustained heavy damage.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the deceased.
A day before the fatal crashes, a former Orangeburg resident died in a four-vehicle crash in Lexington County.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Foster H. Yarborough Jr., 73, of Columbia, died in a head-on collision from multiple traumatic injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The collision occurred at 1:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 321 at the South Carolina State Farmers Market.
A 2019 Dodge Charger struck the rear end of a 1999 Honda van. The Charger then crossed the median and struck Yarborough’s 2019 Honda SUV head-on.
Yarborough’s vehicle then went airborne and landed on a 2014 Chevrolet Suburban.
The drivers of the other three vehicles were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Charger has life-threatening injuries.
Yarborough was the son of Elizabeth Yarborough and the late F. Hall Yarborough, who represented Orangeburg County for several terms in the S.C. House.
A graveside service for Yarborough will be held this week in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. Dukes Harley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
There have been 37 fatal vehicle collisions in Orangeburg County so far this year. During the same time period last year, there were 41.
There have been four fatal vehicle collisions in Bamberg County so far this year. The county did not have any during the same time period last year.
In Calhoun County, there have been four fatal highway collisions so far this year. Last year there were two during the same time period.
