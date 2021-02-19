 Skip to main content
Three coronavirus deaths in Orangeburg County
An additional three Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus since Feb. 13, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

All the residents were in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 40 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with three more Bamberg County residents and three more Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,585 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 51 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 432,780 and confirmed deaths to 7,325.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 40 new cases, 8,003 total cases and a total of 206 deaths and 4 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 1,323 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 1,111 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 6 probable deaths.

