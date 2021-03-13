Threat of coronavirus still looms over St. Matthews baby's life

Lena Carson had the threat of the coronavirus looming over her since she was 13 months old. While the 2-year-old’s serious health issues last year were not attributed to the deadly viral disease, her parents were still forced to transform their lives in order to protect their premature child from it.
There’s still many unknowns regarding the virus which first landed in the United States a year ago, making Lena’s parents’ journey even more impactful – and important – in the survival of their only child.
“We’re very blessed. That’s my biggest takeaway from this past year. The fight isn’t over, but we are blessed. She’s going to have a heck of a testimony when she gets older. This community is not done hearing about Lena Belle Carson,” St. Matthews resident Lauren Snipes said.
Snipes, a first-grade teacher at Sandy Run School, first noticed a difference in Lena on the morning of March 27, 2020.
Her normally happy 13-month-old began to get fussy and burn with fever. She and Lena's father, Ricky, assumed that their baby, who was born at 2 pounds, 7 ounces, may have just been dealing with a case of the flu.
The couple later learned that their baby had a case of mycoplasma pneumonia.
“She continued to run high fevers up to almost 103 degrees and was still just very lethargic and not herself. We ended up going back to her pediatrician two more times,” Snipes said.
“They ran the flu test again and finally did another chest X-ray. That’s where they basically just kind of saw that the pneumonia was there. We don’t know if that was the initial reason why she got so sick, or if that’s what it ended up turning into. I don’t think we’ll ever really know,” she said.
Lena’s pediatrician advised her parents to have her followed by a pulmonologist.
“Her pediatrician felt like that would probably be good because of her prematurity and because she had been so sick in that first year of her life. We ended up getting referred to a pulmonologist at MUSC because they were able to get her in quicker. At that point, that is when a lot of doctor’s offices began transferring over to the virtual appointments,” Snipes said.
“So initially we met with a pulmonologist virtually. Then after giving her a little bit of details of what we went through last March, they wanted her to be seen immediately. That’s when they did some of the testing and stuff and found out that her lungs were still very underdeveloped,” she said.
Snipes continued, “So at that point, the pulmonologist kind of got right into action. Her first question was: Is there any way that she can be kept out of daycare for the next year? Her exact words were, ‘If this child were to contract coronavirus, you are going to be looking at being admitted to the hospital.’”
The news of Lena’s diagnosis came within a few weeks of her becoming sick in late-March of last year. It was also when her parents knew that their lives would have to change.
“My birthday’s April 26, and I remember we had just made the decision like right before my birthday that we were going to pull her out of daycare. But, of course, she had not been in daycare since March because she had been so sick. So, you know, kind of following what we were told ... we literally had to transform our daily lives,” Snipes said.
The couple did not leave their home for months.
“I was scared. We did not see grandparents, and that was probably the hardest part. My parents are quite a bit older, and then Ricky’s parents have underlying health issues. So not only were we concerned about Lena catching something, but we were concerned about us bringing something to them,” Snipes said.
Ricky, who works at the Orangeburg Department of Utilities, even had to stay home until the baby was cleared of pneumonia.
Snipes said trips to the grocery store, church, friends’ homes and the neighborhood library stopped. There was no family vacation.
“We had missed celebrating Easter with my family. We had already missed celebrating my birthday with my family, Mother’s Day, Rick’s birthday and my sister’s birthday,” Snipes said.
An eventual visit to her parents’ home near Charlotte to celebrate her father’s birthday, which usually falls on the same weekend as Father’s Day, even came with precautions.
“My parents did not leave their house for two weeks until we came up there because they were so nervous. Lena’s still in so many therapies for her prematurity. So another thing that was really hard to adjust to was having all of those therapies moved to Zoom,” Snipes said.
She continued, “We lost a lot of time. We lost the opportunity to have her NICU follow-up visits. We were finally able to go to her NICU follow up in January. Then we got some news about her having some brain development issues. In the back of your mind, it makes you wonder, ‘Well, if I had had an MRI done last year, is there something we could have done in the last six to eight months?’”
Lena is now being cared for by her grandparents, who rotate weekly in providing the support Lena’s parents have needed.
Snipes said she also appreciates the prayers and generosity shown to her family by their community members.
“Overall, she’s been healthy. We have had one ear infection since all of the issues last spring. I do attribute that to her being home. From the prematurity aspect, she has a severe speech delay. She is only able to say five words,” she said.
Lena’s also in occupational therapy for the development of her fine motor skills and physical therapy for growth motor skill development.
“I think the biggest hurdle that we are facing right now as parents is because of the likelihood of delays, we are being encouraged to consider looking at a 3K program for the fall,” said Snipes, who is carefully trying to determine the safest place to send her baby.
“I see the PPE and the resources that my school district has to keep children safe. So I think the biggest struggle is, do we take that leap and possibly expose her to who knows what, or do we keep her home another year because she has been so healthy?” she said.
Snipes said while there are varying views as to the seriousness of the coronavirus, her first priority has always been the health and safety of her child.
“I wouldn’t say I necessarily had to cut off friendships, but I did have to learn what people’s priorities were ... In fact, even to this day, I can count on one hand the people that we go and spend time with outside of family,” she said.
She continues to marvel at Lena’s progress, though she realizes the fight is not over.
“She is the definition of a miracle. No matter what gets thrown her way throughout her life, I know she is going to give it a run for its money because she gives us a run for our money every day,” said Snipes, who never forgot one thing a NICU nurse once told her.
“She said, ‘Dying is easy, it’s the living that’s the hard part.’ I see how Lena has continued to fight. She’s proven that she is a miracle time and time again,” Snipes said.
