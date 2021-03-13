Threat of coronavirus still looms over St. Matthews baby's life

Lena’s also in occupational therapy for the development of her fine motor skills and physical therapy for growth motor skill development.

“I think the biggest hurdle that we are facing right now as parents is because of the likelihood of delays, we are being encouraged to consider looking at a 3K program for the fall,” said Snipes, who is carefully trying to determine the safest place to send her baby.

“I see the PPE and the resources that my school district has to keep children safe. So I think the biggest struggle is, do we take that leap and possibly expose her to who knows what, or do we keep her home another year because she has been so healthy?” she said.

Snipes said while there are varying views as to the seriousness of the coronavirus, her first priority has always been the health and safety of her child.

“I wouldn’t say I necessarily had to cut off friendships, but I did have to learn what people’s priorities were ... In fact, even to this day, I can count on one hand the people that we go and spend time with outside of family,” she said.

She continues to marvel at Lena’s progress, though she realizes the fight is not over.