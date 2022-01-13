Thousands temporarily lose power in Orangeburg

Various parts of Orangeburg lost power on Thursday, making it a little more difficult to navigate the city’s streets.

“We have had a failure with our 46,000-volt distribution system that feeds multiple substations in town,” DPU Spokesman Randy Etters said.

The power failed shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday and was restored within an hour and a half.

“Our team is evaluating the section of the system that has failed,” Etters said.

The largest power outage was off of Columbia Road near Bennett Street, with about 2,023 customers without power. There were also about 390 customers without power off of Magnolia Street near the Goff Avenue area.

