Thoughts on queen's death while traveling in the UK

On Thursday, while traveling in Scotland off a cruise ship with primarily British passengers, I received a text from my brother about the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Scotland.

Though the text turned out to be correct, it was followed with another report claiming the death was “unverified,” so I didn’t know. Then, on board the ship at supper while leaving port near Glasgow, the cruise director informed the passengers of the death of the queen.

Shortly after, the Italian ship captain made that announcement with words honoring her and her impact on the world. Then the British national anthem was played.

For probably the last time, the British used the refrain “God Save The Queen,” as it will be “God Save The King” for the new British monarch, King Charles III. The queen is dead, long live the king will be something most living UK citizens will never have experienced.

Though American, I have had a lump in my throat since learning of Elizabeth’s death, and have experienced a profound sadness. It goes beyond the death of the truly amazing woman “servant leader” to what I and many see as the passing of an era. Let me explain.

First, I thought back to when I felt this same emotion associated with the United Kingdom. After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when America was in shock and mourning, Queen Elizabeth ordered her famous Guards Band to play the American national anthem at Buckingham Palace.

I can remember feeling that same lump in the throat, due to feelings of gratefulness to the British. My own life story is connected with the British. I grew up as a military dependent (aka “brat) and spent five of my formative teenage years living at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE, the military arm of NATO). That being the case, I grew up around British officers and their children.

Additionally, my grandfather was an Army officer during World War II and had been a Rhode Scholar after he graduated West Point before the war. Our family visited Oxford while overseas and we grew up in the shadow of that strong bond with the United Kingdom. A bond that had defeated Nazi Germany and then defeated the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

In adulthood, I had the unique experience of serving directly with the British in Helmand, Afghanistan, from 2007-08, which included service with Prince Harry. As I have mentioned previously, though Harry was the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, he served in some of the most dangerous places in arguably the most dangerous province at the time and without special protection.

We joked that the term “an heir and a spare” was beyond applicable to Harry, as far as that spare being dispensable in Helmand. His grandmother would have known the dangers her grandson faced, and yet did nothing to seek special treatment or protection for him.

This was her same path when her son flew helicopters during the Falkland Islands war. She and her family showed the attribute and philosophy I saw of many officers from “elite” families in the British military of “Nobless Oblige." To whom much has been given, much is expected. That is something I believe America showed much more during the world wars, but is being lost today.

Queen Elizabeth put on a uniform before the end of World War II (Woman’s Auxiliary Corps) and throughout her life showed self-sacrifice for her nation. Ironically, while the British military revered the queen, they did not show special treatment to the royal family serving there.

For the British around me, I see sincere and passionate yet reserved emotion about the death. As amazing as Elizabeth was to all, I believe the sadness goes beyond her person. She stood for something connecting current generations to a past we don’t want to lose.

Queen Elizabeth embodied the ethos of Nobless Oblige, and was unabashedly Christian in belief and life. She promoted Jesus Christ as not only her savior, but the example to follow in life.

When taking the throne, Elizabeth passionately requested the prayers of her people that she could serve accountably to God and serve her people faithfully for the rest of her life.

The queen took seriously her constitutional role of “Defender of the Faith” of the Christian religion. My favorite quote was from later in life when Elizabeth told the world what guided her as such a successful and long-serving monarch: "Throughout my life, the message and teachings of Christ have been my guide, and in them I find hope."

We had seen Nobless Oblige of her era in other leaders, like Winston Churchill, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, but they are gone. The passing of Queen Elizabeth seems to be the end of an era that most of us know we need to keep.

We ask: Will other leaders live with Elizabeth’s belief and accountability to God in the service of those they lead? Will the concept of Nobless Oblige die with Elizabeth? This, even more than sadness over the passing of this great woman, is what has put that lump in my throat. I think it’s what many in the UK are feeling.

On this day, I will stand with the British as they stood with us and proclaim “God Save The King,” and may he follow Queen Elizabeth’s example of Nobless Oblige and exampling Christ.