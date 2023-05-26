Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Reinell Thomas-Myers has been promoted to director of South Carolina State University’s Minority Teacher Recruitment Program.

Thomas-Myers has over 30 years of working experience in higher education.

“Mrs. Thomas-Myers has had a plethora of experience working directly with students as advisor and facilitator, budgeting and finance, and educator,” said Dr. Frederick Evans, S.C. State provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“We are fortunate to secure Mrs. Thomas-Myers in this permanent role, which will bring greater stability to the Minority Teacher Recruitment Program,” Evans said.

Thomas-Myers had served as program manager for the South Carolina Program for the Recruitment and Retention of Minority Teachers at S.C. State since 2009.

Prior to serving as program manager, she served as the SC-PRRMT lead staff member for administering the program’s two forgivable loan initiatives — the EIA Forgivable Loan Program and the African American Teacher Loan Program, which brought more than $700,000 to the university annually.

Her other employment experiences include counselor for Gear-Up, Department of Education, S.C. State; accounting tech, Department of Business and Finance, S.C. State; co-lead for Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity Grant, Department of Education, S.C. State; and accounting tech, Department of Finance, Denmark Technical College.

She continues to provide the university follow-up on SC-PRRMT graduates’ careers as teachers, guidance counselors and superintendents.

Thomas-Myers received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from South Carolina State College (now university) and a master’s degree in technology education from Lesley University.

She is a life member of the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.