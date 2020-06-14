'This time it felt different': Claflin alumni capture protests through visuals

“What motivated me truly to go out there is just the simple fact that this time it felt different,” Maxwell said.

“I’ve been to protests before. I’m not a huge post-it-to-prove-it person. I just do things because it’s in my heart to do so. It was in my heart to go out there and document it because I believe that we’re getting somewhere this time,” Maxwell said.

Ledbetter and Maxwell described the protests and what they witnessed when they weren’t taking pictures.

“When I was at the protest, I saw people come together. I saw not one race, but multiple races come together and protest together to the point that it was kind of nice to see everyone coming together for one cause,” Ledbetter said.

“It was a lot of posters, it was a lot of megaphones. Of course, you had people with their masks on, cognizant of COVID-19. It wasn’t even really what you saw, it what you felt because what you see, you know what you’re going to see at a protest. But the feeling was different this time than the other times,” Maxwell said.

When taking pictures, the two Claflin alumni said they were just trying to capture the moments.