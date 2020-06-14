'This time it felt different': Claflin alumni capture protests through visuals

Two Claflin University alumni took part in protests in South Carolina, each documenting them through their camera lens.
Although 2019 Claflin graduates and fellow mass communications majors Perrice Ledbetter and Natrawn Maxwell may have been over 100 miles apart on Saturday, May 30, both were protesting the death of George Floyd and police brutality.
Ledbetter attended the protest held in downtown Columbia, while Maxwell attended the protest in Charleston.
Ledbetter and Maxwell said they were present at the protests to express their opinions.
“Personally I think the protests, the rioting, all of that is needed. It’s a must. We have gone through 400 years of injustices and it was overdue,” Ledbetter said.
“It was time for us to take a step back and finally push forward because, without this change, we’re just moving backward,” Ledbetter said.
Maxwell has a similar message.
“As far as the situation at hand, it’s extremely unfortunate, but it is something that I should not still be saying is unfortunate. My mom has been saying it’s unfortunate. My grandma, my great-grandma, my great-granddad were saying the same exact thing that I was saying,” Maxwell said.
“Over the years I’ve seen that people are saying that this is unfortunate, and I could hear the frustration growing in their voices,” Maxwell said.
“What motivated me truly to go out there is just the simple fact that this time it felt different,” Maxwell said.
“I’ve been to protests before. I’m not a huge post-it-to-prove-it person. I just do things because it’s in my heart to do so. It was in my heart to go out there and document it because I believe that we’re getting somewhere this time,” Maxwell said.
Ledbetter and Maxwell described the protests and what they witnessed when they weren’t taking pictures.
“When I was at the protest, I saw people come together. I saw not one race, but multiple races come together and protest together to the point that it was kind of nice to see everyone coming together for one cause,” Ledbetter said.
“It was a lot of posters, it was a lot of megaphones. Of course, you had people with their masks on, cognizant of COVID-19. It wasn’t even really what you saw, it what you felt because what you see, you know what you’re going to see at a protest. But the feeling was different this time than the other times,” Maxwell said.
When taking pictures, the two Claflin alumni said they were just trying to capture the moments.
“When I went to the protest, I did bring my camera out there to take pictures and document it. But at the same time, it was heat-in-the-moment stuff. These were shots that I just started snapping and they just came together in that moment,” Ledbetter said.
Maxwell said he was looking to capture emotion.
“I really wasn’t looking for any type of picture, in particular, I really was about to give up on shooting because my battery was actually dying, but I was still able to get some really cool pictures,” Maxwell said. Maxwell said he also used a friend’s camera to take pictures.
“When I did start shooting, I really just wanted to capture the emotion and the seriousness of the situation. It wasn’t just something else that was going on, people were really serious,” Maxwell said.
They may have been capturing similar moments at protests for the same cause, but Maxwell and Ledbetter’s journeys into photography are different.
Maxwell said he began as a youth.
“Growing up, I didn’t grow up in the most well-off situation, as far as me, my mother and things of that nature, so I grew to become a very visual person because a lot of things weren’t tangible to me,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell recalled using the camera on his cellphone to take pictures at the age of 11. That blossomed into his love for photography and visuals.
“The lens opened up my eyes to a lot of different things, because like I said, it enhanced my visual because a lot of things weren’t tangible to me. So it made me read more, it made me analyze more, it made want to tell stories through images. I have so many things that I take in on a daily basis because I’m such a visual person now,” Maxwell said.
Ledbetter said his journey into photography began at Claflin.
“In college, I started doing photography and I felt like a picture can tell a thousand words,” Ledbetter said.
“It can tell more than any person or anything can. A picture can last a lifetime. You can understand someone’s pains, emotion, their trauma through a picture, and personally, I believe that’s what gets me into photography,” Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter said he edited the pictures to be black and white to resemble pictures taken during civil rights protests in the 1960s.
Both Ledbetter and Maxwell said their pictures have been reposted on social media several times, and they received positive feedback.
They are considering having their pictures published further, but stated that was not their intent.
Their intent was solely to capture history, they said.
Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530
