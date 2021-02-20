‘This guy needs a kidney, I’ve got two’

He’d studied German, taught by the Rev. Earl Behr, at Holly Hill High School.

When Simons was a student there, she was one of Behr’s German language students too.

In addition, Behr was her pastor at First Baptist Church of Holly Hill.

“We just really had a good time talking about that,” she said.

As time went on, and Lewis’s one functioning kidney began to fail him, she asked him if he’d been able to find a donor.

“And I remember that day, leaving my office and on the way home, I kept thinking about Chris and I kept thinking about his situation,” Simons said.

“And the thought occurred to me, ‘I have two kidneys and this guy needs one and I don’t need but one,’” she said.

As she continued her drive home, she became more excited thinking about the possibility that she could give Lewis a chance, just by giving him one of her kidneys.

When she got home, she said to her husband, “James, I need to tell you something. I’m thinking about this and this is just a thought and I know it sounds crazy, but I met this guy who needs a kidney and I’ve got two. I really feel like I’ve been called to go and investigate that.”