‘They stuck together’: Brothers will be laid to rest after house fire

He loved family, animals and working on cars, she said.

He joked a lot, she added.

Similarly, her youngest brother, John Randolph, was born and raised in Holly Hill, but then moved to Boston where he worked as a truck driver and auto mechanic.

He loved singing and animals, she said.

He was also family-oriented.

“They always stuck together,” she said of the brothers.

She said the family knew the right thing to do was to make sure their funeral was together.

On the morning of March 20, Billy Randolph called for his wife to help him. Fire had erupted in John Randolph’s room.

Billy Randolph tried to get his brother out of the home.

His wife called 911 and made it out. She tried to get her husband to follow her out of the house.

When firefighters arrived, they found Billy Randolph had collapsed in the hallway as he tried to get John Randolph to safety.

Eutawville Fire Chief Stephen Shuler and Holly Hill Fire Department Lt. J.R. Bunch went into the burning home and managed to get Billy Randolph out.