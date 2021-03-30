‘They stuck together’: Brothers will be laid to rest after house fire

“It’s hard on the family,” Mayola Little said.
Little, who lives in Boston, is visiting Holly Hill because her oldest and youngest brothers will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Fire destroyed the longtime Randolph home in the early morning hours of March 20.
The fire claimed the life of her youngest brother, 62-year-old John Allen Randolph Sr.
Three days later, her oldest brother, Hessie “Billy” Randolph Jr., 77, died from complications he suffered during the fire. He was undergoing treatment at the Wake Forest Baptist Health burn center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Billy Randolph’s wife, Laura, managed to escape the home the three of them shared at 799 Coach Road, near Holly Hill.
Little said the two brothers always stuck together. The family decided that the pair should also share the same funeral service.
It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. today at Greater Unity AME Church, at 744 Coach Road, just down the street from the Randolph home.
Little said her oldest brother, Billy Randolph, worked as a fashion designer for a fur company in New York before he took a job with the transit authority in New York City.
“After retiring from that, he decided to move back” to Holly Hill, she said.
He loved family, animals and working on cars, she said.
He joked a lot, she added.
Similarly, her youngest brother, John Randolph, was born and raised in Holly Hill, but then moved to Boston where he worked as a truck driver and auto mechanic.
He loved singing and animals, she said.
He was also family-oriented.
“They always stuck together,” she said of the brothers.
She said the family knew the right thing to do was to make sure their funeral was together.
On the morning of March 20, Billy Randolph called for his wife to help him. Fire had erupted in John Randolph’s room.
Billy Randolph tried to get his brother out of the home.
His wife called 911 and made it out. She tried to get her husband to follow her out of the house.
When firefighters arrived, they found Billy Randolph had collapsed in the hallway as he tried to get John Randolph to safety.
Eutawville Fire Chief Stephen Shuler and Holly Hill Fire Department Lt. J.R. Bunch went into the burning home and managed to get Billy Randolph out.
Eutawville First Responders Beth Shuler and Tara VonOhsen tended to Billy Randolph until Orangeburg County EMS arrived.
The following fire departments responded: Elloree, Eutawville, Holly Hill, Providence, Santee and Vance and the Orangeburg County Fire District.
In addition, the following also responded to the scene: Orangeburg County EMS, LifeNet, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
