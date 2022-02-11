‘They actually do care about me’: VA secretary visits SCSU

Bulldog Battalion Cadet Marquis Smith’s journey in what he hopes will be a cybersecurity career in the U.S. Army is just getting started.

But on Wednesday, the 21-year-old South Carolina State University senior received an early promise about the benefits available once he exits military service.

Smith and his fellow ROTC cadets chatted with U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough as he toured the campus with S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers, who is a retired U.S. Army colonel.

“It shows to me as a cadet that they (the VA) are taking progressive steps for me when I do become a 2nd lieutenant,” Smith said after McDonough’s visit. “They actually do care about me, and they are at least making the effort to let me know I will receive my benefits as long as I do what I need to do and continue to be on the right path.”

McDonough made it clear on Wednesday that he wants to ensure that veterans don’t have to fight for benefits earned in service to the nation. He told the cadets to visit with VA representatives as soon as possible after deciding to leave or retire from the armed forces.

“We can make sure we help you know what you’ve earned,” McDonough said. “It’s not on you to remember all of this. It’s on us to make our service attractive enough and responsive enough to your needs.”

McDonough also asked the cadets to consider post-service careers at the VA to continue serving the nation in another way.

“I hope that you will give us here at the VA a little bit more of that South Carolina State shine that has worked so well and produced leaders like this great colonel,” McDonough said, referring to Conyers.

The interim president, a 30-year Army veteran, said McDonough’s visit to the university was fitting given the rich history of S.C. State’s ROTC program and its collective contribution to the defense of the nation.

“Since 1949, the program has commissioned more than 2,000 officers with more than 20 achieving the rank of general/admiral and within all branches of the military,” Conyers said. “In addition to our cadets currently enrolled in ROTC and who will be future veterans, we have over 200 veterans and/or dependents enrolled and utilizing VA education benefits.

“This was a great opportunity for our cadets to not only learn about the benefits offered to veterans and the country’s commitment to veterans, but the secretary specifically implored them to consider career opportunities with Veterans Affairs,” Conyers said.

As for Smith, he sees utilizing the VA’s services as a natural transition in a life of service with other veterans.

“What I hope to gain from the VA is a sense of completion – to let people know that I did serve and that I will be taken care of even after I finish my service,” he said. “I would definitely like to come together with other veterans because we are all part of the same fight.

“We all want to accomplish the same thing, and I will be glad to work with other veterans to make sure they are taken care of just as much as I am,” Smith said.

