TheTandD.com: The website for a presidential visit, bowl game

President Joe Biden comes to Orangeburg Friday to address S.C. State graduates. The Bulldogs play Saturday in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta. We'll be bringing you coverage all week of both big happenings. Get everything our website has to offer by becoming a member. Get the first month for only $4.99. https://go.thetandd.com/nov5
A 74-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person who died on Saturday afternoon when two cars hit his wheelchair.
UConn dropped four spots to No. 7 in the women's AP Top 25 released Monday, its lowest ranking in 14 years after losing its first game against…
After opening the season 0-4, South Carolina State men’s basketball has won three of its last five games, including Saturday’s 67-66 victory o…
The 46th president of the United States will receive an honorary doctorate degree in humane letters from South Carolina State University on Friday.