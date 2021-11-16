TheTandD.com is making changes for you

All of us at The Times and Democrat are excited to present a newly designed TheTandD.com.

Our website has been redesigned to present local news in a thoughtful, personalized way.

The new site design presents news stories, videos, podcasts and photos in a modernized, convenient format — one that allows us to customize the report to each reader's needs and preferences.

We believe our new format takes digital journalism to the next level, providing a much more immersive and satisfying reading experience. Also, as you use the site, your preferences will be used to personalize your experience. Seven news display modules at the top of the site will allow for flexibility in what we show you — local news, business, sports, features, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion options presented in a visually attractive and user-friendly way.

As you make selections — read stories and watch videos — the website will present more options for you to see.

It's important to remember, though, that at the heart of everything is the local content you expect — and can't get anywhere else. We know that our highest value is in the local news features, stories photographs and videos we produce. That is what we owe our readers, and all of that content will be easier than ever to find, along with editorials and guest opinion pieces.

Improvements at TheTandD.com will help you get the most out of your subscription, and dig into the news and information that you find most necessary and interesting.

Simple, smart and sophisticated. Your favorite local news website just got better.

Lee Harter, T&D editor

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0