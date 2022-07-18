TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks

Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for just $1 at https://go.thetandd.com/nov5
The father of a murder victim is facing charges after he appeared to punch his son’s murderer in the head at the Orangeburg County Courthouse …
Five occupants of a motel suffered injuries in a fire at the Crown Inn on Monday night.
“Today is a day that these families have been waiting for for many, many years, to know that Bowen Turner is going to serve a sentence in the …
An Orangeburg County grand jury indicted a now 15-year-old for allegedly shooting three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
An Orangeburg man is facing one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.
Law enforcement authorities believe an Orangeburg man was involved in a June 15 shooting incident in Denmark and are asking the public to help…
The longest-serving sheriff in South Carolina died at age 85 Tuesday night, according to his family.
