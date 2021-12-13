TheTandD.com: $4.99 for the first month

Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first month for only $4.99. https://go.thetandd.com/nov5
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first month for only $4.99. https://go.thetandd.com/nov5
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A 22-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony.
Deputies allege they found a stolen pistol, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash after a vehicle ran over the IHOP’s landscaping on Friday.
A person in a motorized wheelchair died after being struck by two vehicles in Orangeburg County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Troop…
A 38-year-old Orangeburg man was shot multiple times in his car in the Cope area, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The City of Orangeburg is purchasing a number of downtown properties with an eye toward rehabilitation and revitalization.
South Carolina State University alumna Dr. Tia Jones was named the 2022 South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year by the South…
BAMBERG – An 18-hole golf course has reopened under new ownership.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Traffic was halted temporarily on U.S. Highway 301’s two southbound lanes following a multi-vehicle crash near Orangeburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.