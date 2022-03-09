TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for just $1 at https://go.thetandd.com/nov5
A 47-year-old man was shot to death at his Orangeburg home on Sunday evening.
A Cordova man has been charged in the Feb. 22 shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured in the Orangeburg area.
An Olar man has been sentenced to prison for trying to kill a man on a dirt bike, according to a press release from the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’…
A second T&D Region resident has died tragically in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.
A North man is facing his second charge of injuring a child.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
A Cordova man is accused of forcing his way into a home and robbing a woman at gunpoint on Feb. 26.
A 23-year-old Greenville man is facing multiple felony charges following Friday’s crash that killed a South Carolina State University student …
This story was produced in collaboration with The Kingstree News, an Uncovered partner.