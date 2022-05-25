Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for just $1 at https://go.thetandd.com/nov5
TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Eutawville man died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
An 18-year-old is facing his second murder charge.
Orangeburg County
Two people were injured in a shooting incident that followed a dispute at a club in the lower part of Calhoun County during the early hours of…
A 25-year-old Orangeburg man accused of shooting at a woman has been sentenced to probation after spending several months in jail.
Investigators are seeking a person of interest in the drive-by shooting that left a 6-year-old dead, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Le…
A St. Matthews man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to federal prison.
Orangeburg County
A 16-year-old who was reported missing has been found.