'There's No Place Like Home': Orangeburg County Fair runs Oct. 3-9

SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Shorter days and cooler temperatures can only mean one thing: It is time for the Orangeburg County Fair.

The 111th fair will feature perennial favorites and new experiences. The 2022 theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.”

"The Orangeburg County Fair Association is excited to host the 111th Annual Orangeburg County Fair," Orangeburg County Fair Association President and Manager Matt Stokes said. "The Orangeburg County Fair gives the citizens in and around Orangeburg County the ability to come together to fellowship and grow."

"There is something for every age, demographic and interest at the Orangeburg County Fair. Why not join us and see what we have to offer?" Stokes said.

The fair runs a day longer this year, with the carnival, concessions and petting zoo opening on Monday, Oct. 3. Exhibits including vendors and entertainment will begin Tuesday, Oct. 4. The fair will end on Sunday, Oct. 9.

In recent years the fair started on Tuesday.

The admission gate will open Monday though Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Lunch will be available at the fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free for lunch hours.

Children 10 and under get free admission. Those 11 and older are $10. Parking for the fair is free.

Seniors will get in for free on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The fair will feature a new midway by Family Fun Tyme Amusements.

"We are excited to bring in Family Fun Tyme Amusements," Stokes said. "Rides are already starting to arrive!"

The company will having 20 rides and games for all ages. It has been a provider of entertainment for over 40 years, primarily serving South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan.

Advance ride tickets are on sale through Sept. 30. They can be purchased for $20 at the Piggly Wiggly in Orangeburg, Neeses, St. Matthews and Bamberg.

During the fair, ride wristbands will be available for $30. Single and sheet tickets also will be sold.

Sweet treats like cotton candy, caramel apples, ICEEs, lemonade shake-ups and soft drinks will be available. For those wanting a salty snack, popcorn, corn dogs, pizza, soft pretzels, nachos and more are offered.

Other favorites that will be present, including Netterfield's. The Netterfields have been coming to the fair for at least the past five decades.

"The Orangeburg County Fair will be a foodies dream," Stokes said.

Stokes encouraged individuals to follow the fair on Facebook to get more details on food vendors.

New to the fair this year is Cowboy Andy and Lindsay Leigh. The couple will entertain with trick roping, whip cracking, gun spinning, knife throwing, sharpshooting and K-9 performances.

The Doc Magic Show will also make a return with magic, balloon shenanigans, and comedy with audience participation.

Dancers and Tumblers of MOVE with Celeste will also be performing at 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 4.

There will be plenty of contests, including fancy works and crafts, art exhibit, field crops and horticulture, food conservation, quilts, 4-H backyard poultry, goat project show, market lamb show, youth market hog show, youth beef cattle and youth dairy show.

"Our cattle barn has a wide variety of shows," Stokes said. "And don’t forget our petting zoo is always open!"

The fair will have a clear bag policy and all bags are subject to search before entering the fairgrounds.

Approved bags will include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 14 inches by 6 inches by 14 inches in size. A logo no larger than 4.5 inches by 3.4 inches can be displayed on one side of the clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer Ziploc bags are allowed. Small clutch bags about the size of an average hand as well as medically necessary items are also allowed.

Prohibited bags will include backpacks, camera cases, drawstring bags, fanny packs, tote bags, mesh bags, brief cases, luggage and computer bags.

Hand-sanitizer stations and hand-washing stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds.

Cashless payment options are available and encouraged.

Individuals are encouraged to evaluate their own health risks to determine whether they are comfortable attending the fair.

More on the fair

The 111th Orangeburg County Fair will run Oct. 3-9. See Pages 4D and 5D today for much more on the 2022 edition.

Fair competitive exhibits

Art show 

Participation is open to all artists in Orangeburg County and adjoining counties.

Entries will be received Saturday, Oct. 1 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Participants are allowed a maximum of two entries for judging (including frame). Oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, pastel and drawings, photography will be allowed.

Entries must be the original work of the participant, less than three years old and not previously published or exhibited at the fair. Any entry that cannot be hung, or will not stay on the wall as hung, will be disqualified.

Entries may be picked up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. the last Sunday of the fair.

Any work that is not picked up during this time will be held at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds office for pick up until Oct. 23. The fairgrounds office is only open on Wednesday and Thursday between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fancy works

Entries will be received Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Judging will be on Monday, Oct. 3. No entries will be accepted this day. Entries must be the original work of the participant, new, and not previously exhibited at the fair.

Entries may be picked up only after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. Any items not picked at this time will be held at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds office for pick up until Oct. 23. The fairgrounds office is only open on Wednesday and Thursday between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Field crops

Items may be entered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, or 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 3.

Each exhibitor is allowed two entries in any one item.

All stalks exhibited must be cut at the soil level. No roots. Potted plants will not be exhibited.

Entries may be picked up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. the last Sunday of the fair.

Food conservation

Canning exhibits and baked goods must be entered on Saturday, Oct. 1, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., or Monday, Oct. 3, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. All cookies and candies must be displayed in Zip-lock bags.

No articles having been previously exhibited or canned in previous years may be entered.

Exhibitors may enter only one exhibit in each category.

Exhibitors are required to have cakes and bread wrapped in cellophane paper ready for placing.

Entries may be picked up between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. the last Sunday of the fair.

Any work that is not picked up during this time will be held at fairgrounds office for pick up until Oct. 26.

Horticulture

All entries must be grown by the exhibitor for at least six months and must be labeled, if possible. Only one entry per class is allowed per person. More plants can be brought for display. Entries from businesses may be displayed but are not judged.

The drop off schedule is: Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The pickup schedule is from Sunday, Oct. 9, after 7 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Seed art

Youth do not have to be a member of 4-H to enter.

Artwork may be made of any type of untreated seeds. Plant material and other natural materials may be used for variety, but untreated seeds must be the main item used in the artwork. Six types of seed must be used. Use the fair’s theme of “There’s No Place Like Home” when thinking of your design.

Finished artwork needs to be able to stand alone and/or affixed to backing that is rigid enough to stand alone.

The fair will also have competitive farm animal shows. Registration deadlines have passed.

• 4-H Backyard Poultry Show & Displays

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The show begins at 10 a.m. in the livestock barn at the fairgrounds.

The cage decoration and poster contest will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Participants must be registered 4-H members enrolled in the 4-H Backyard Poultry project. The 4-H Poultry Project is open to any South Carolina 4-H youth, ages 5 – 19. Deadline for entry is September 30, 2022.

4-H Rabbit Show & Displays

The show is held Saturday, Oct. 8. Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the cage decoration contest begins at 11:30 a.m. The show begins at noon.

Participants must be registered 4-H members between the ages of 5-19. The 4-H Rabbit Project is open to any South Carolina 4-H youth, ages 5-19. The deadline for entry is Sept. 30.

For more information about the contests, visit www.orangeburgfair.com

