'There's No Place Like Home': Orangeburg County Fair runs Oct. 3-9

Shorter days and cooler temperatures can only mean one thing: It is time for the Orangeburg County Fair.

The 111th fair will feature perennial favorites and new experiences. The 2022 theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.”

"The Orangeburg County Fair Association is excited to host the 111th Annual Orangeburg County Fair," Orangeburg County Fair Association President and Manager Matt Stokes said. "The Orangeburg County Fair gives the citizens in and around Orangeburg County the ability to come together to fellowship and grow."

"There is something for every age, demographic and interest at the Orangeburg County Fair. Why not join us and see what we have to offer?" Stokes said.

The fair runs a day longer this year, with the carnival, concessions and petting zoo opening on Monday, Oct. 3. Exhibits including vendors and entertainment will begin Tuesday, Oct. 4. The fair will end on Sunday, Oct. 9.

In recent years the fair started on Tuesday.

The admission gate will open Monday though Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m.

Lunch will be available at the fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free for lunch hours.

Children 10 and under get free admission. Those 11 and older are $10. Parking for the fair is free.

Seniors will get in for free on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The fair will feature a new midway by Family Fun Tyme Amusements.

"We are excited to bring in Family Fun Tyme Amusements," Stokes said. "Rides are already starting to arrive!"

The company will having 20 rides and games for all ages. It has been a provider of entertainment for over 40 years, primarily serving South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Michigan.

Advance ride tickets are on sale through Sept. 30. They can be purchased for $20 at the Piggly Wiggly in Orangeburg, Neeses, St. Matthews and Bamberg.

During the fair, ride wristbands will be available for $30. Single and sheet tickets also will be sold.

Sweet treats like cotton candy, caramel apples, ICEEs, lemonade shake-ups and soft drinks will be available. For those wanting a salty snack, popcorn, corn dogs, pizza, soft pretzels, nachos and more are offered.

Other favorites that will be present, including Netterfield's. The Netterfields have been coming to the fair for at least the past five decades.

"The Orangeburg County Fair will be a foodies dream," Stokes said.

Stokes encouraged individuals to follow the fair on Facebook to get more details on food vendors.

New to the fair this year is Cowboy Andy and Lindsay Leigh. The couple will entertain with trick roping, whip cracking, gun spinning, knife throwing, sharpshooting and K-9 performances.

The Doc Magic Show will also make a return with magic, balloon shenanigans, and comedy with audience participation.

Dancers and Tumblers of MOVE with Celeste will also be performing at 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 4.

There will be plenty of contests, including fancy works and crafts, art exhibit, field crops and horticulture, food conservation, quilts, 4-H backyard poultry, goat project show, market lamb show, youth market hog show, youth beef cattle and youth dairy show.

"Our cattle barn has a wide variety of shows," Stokes said. "And don’t forget our petting zoo is always open!"

The fair will have a clear bag policy and all bags are subject to search before entering the fairgrounds.

Approved bags will include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 14 inches by 6 inches by 14 inches in size. A logo no larger than 4.5 inches by 3.4 inches can be displayed on one side of the clear bag.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer Ziploc bags are allowed. Small clutch bags about the size of an average hand as well as medically necessary items are also allowed.

Prohibited bags will include backpacks, camera cases, drawstring bags, fanny packs, tote bags, mesh bags, brief cases, luggage and computer bags.

Hand-sanitizer stations and hand-washing stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds.

Cashless payment options are available and encouraged.

Individuals are encouraged to evaluate their own health risks to determine whether they are comfortable attending the fair.