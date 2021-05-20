'There’s always light on the other side': Local entrepreneur honored for trait of perseverance

“She had a heart to serve others. I watched her as I grew up. She only had a 10th-grade education, but she was really big on education. She was big on the fact that everybody is somebody. No matter what shape a person’s in, it could easily be you the next day.

“You could be that person without food and without clothes. So it was about watching her definitely work to make ends meet and never complain. So I definitely always asks God to give me the spirit to treat people right,” Stacks aid.

She continued, “You just always have to put yourself in other people’s shoes. So with perseverance, nobody wants to deal with a whiner. So if things are going on, you just have to always muster up that strength to keep going. Life is definitely not going to always be perfect. So it’s about learning to see the good in everything. There’s always light on the other side.”

Stacks’ mother died from breast and bone cancer, and she has had her own health scares. After learning what doctors thought may have been breast cancer was benign, she came down with the coronavirus the same week.

“I said, ‘Now, God, you’ve got to be playing with me,’” said Stacks, who persevered through her sickness and continued to post positive messages on Facebook.