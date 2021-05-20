'There’s always light on the other side': Local entrepreneur honored for trait of perseverance

Dr. Karen D. Stacks is not one to shy away from challenges.
She welcomes them with not just a quiet humility but a strong tenacity that has served her well over the years.
The U.S. Army veteran is also an author, business owner and instructor who has overcome mental and physical health challenges to be able to serve as a living testimony of what it means to press forward in life despite difficulties.
It is Stacks’ firm continuance in a course of action in spite of opposition that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character to honor her for perseverance.
It was an honor that shocked the Orangeburg resident.
“Oh, God, I was shocked. I just never thought about anybody choosing me for anything. You’re just working, and that was definitely not on my mind,” Stacks said.
The Montgomery, Alabama, native owns Stacks Grooming and Styling Lounge and Stacks Advanced Training Institute at 1167 Russell St. in Orangeburg.
“I am a hairstylist, but most of the time I work as an instructor. So I teach barber and cosmetology, nail tech and aesthetics,” said Stacks, who shared what perseverance means to her.
“When I think about perseverance, I think about not giving up. I definitely think about having the spirit to push through no matter what’s happening. It’s like a continued effort. You just got to keep going,” she said.
She moved to South Carolina in 1994 after leaving Fort Stewart, Georgia. She went on to attend South Carolina State University, with her desire to attend and pursue a degree leading her to the City of Orangeburg.
Receiving her education wasn’t an easy feat.
“Oh no. I tell people all the time that it was really difficult because coming from high school and then going into the military, I always thought I was like a quick learner. I never had any issues, but when I got to S.C. State and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Something is happening here,’” Stacks said.
She later learned she suffered from both Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorder.
“I sat out for two years to get my focus back. I did a lot of counseling, therapy to sort of settle myself down,” Stacks said.
She went on to earn an associate’s degree in paralegal studies from OCtech and a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice from Claflin University. She then headed to S.C. State, where she completed their double master’s program in rehab counseling and counseling later.
Stacks would also go on to earn a doctorate degree in educational leadership from Liberty University, along with another doctorate degree in ministry from Covenant Theology.
“It took me a minute, but I was really rolling. I think I feel accomplished. I always wanted to be a completer and not a quitter."
During her Army service from 1989-93, she was the first female in her unit to complete Air Assault Training. But she was also spending time pursuing cosmetology studies.
“I guess while everybody else was partying, I was going to school at night,” said Stacks, who has authored two books on building bridges to financial wellness.
She also believes in community service.
“I spend a lot of time around the city doing different community service projects, just wherever anyone calls me to volunteer just to help,” she said, noting that she volunteers to serve with the First Baptist Church Soup Kitchen but also feeds individuals along Russell Street from her salon with the help of Selena’s Catering.
She volunteers to pack bags of food that are given out to the needy with Food Share South Carolina, while also volunteering with Growing Calhoun Orangeburg Bamberg, or Growing COB, to provide sustainable gardens, fresh food and education low-income households, communities and schools.
Stacks also volunteers with FEMA’s Community Emergency Response Team to provide disaster relief.
She attributes her perseverance to her late mother, Daisy.
“She had a heart to serve others. I watched her as I grew up. She only had a 10th-grade education, but she was really big on education. She was big on the fact that everybody is somebody. No matter what shape a person’s in, it could easily be you the next day.
“You could be that person without food and without clothes. So it was about watching her definitely work to make ends meet and never complain. So I definitely always asks God to give me the spirit to treat people right,” Stacks aid.
She continued, “You just always have to put yourself in other people’s shoes. So with perseverance, nobody wants to deal with a whiner. So if things are going on, you just have to always muster up that strength to keep going. Life is definitely not going to always be perfect. So it’s about learning to see the good in everything. There’s always light on the other side.”
Stacks’ mother died from breast and bone cancer, and she has had her own health scares. After learning what doctors thought may have been breast cancer was benign, she came down with the coronavirus the same week.
“I said, ‘Now, God, you’ve got to be playing with me,’” said Stacks, who persevered through her sickness and continued to post positive messages on Facebook.
“I always say if I can’t post something to encourage somebody, then I’m not going to post at all,” she said.
Stacks praised the OCCOC for its effort to spread good character.
“I think it gives people hope. You don’t work for recognition. So I think that’s one of the things that really surprised me, to see that people in the community are watching and have you on their mind. Just the fact that the Community of Character honors others, it makes you feel good,” she said.
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD