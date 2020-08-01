'There are a lot of struggles': Leaders voice concerns at Orangeburg NAACP virtual forum

The chief said his agency embraces change.

“There are some things that I think law enforcement needs to do better. There are some thing that we do really well," Adams said. "We have been spared a lot of the things that have gone on in other parts of the country. A good portion of that is because we have good policy and procedure in place. We have a good community infrastructure. We have checks and balances for law enforcement through our elected officials."

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the coronavirus has highlighted the importance of partnership, particularly with the local hospital.

“One of the things that’s important to me at the sheriff’s office is the partnership ... One thing I will say that’s definitely helping us here at the sheriff’s office is the partnership that we’ve had with the RMC. When you get a disease of this magnitude that goes around, it stops a lot of things, but it don’t stop crime. So we have to continue to do what we’ve been doing,” he said.

“Right now we’re running into more mental health patients ... and we have to take them into the hospital ... They try to work us in as much as possible,” Ravenell said, noting that Orangeburg County Council has also been a great partner in giving his office the tools it needs to do its job.