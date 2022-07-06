‘The water kept coming’: Heavy summer rain floods apartments

Torrential rains drenched the Orangeburg area early Wednesday morning, flooding several units at an Orangeburg apartment complex.

Residents at Malibu Apartments, located off Middleton Street, spent Wednesday morning cleaning up and wondering what to do next.

Woodrow Shannon, a U.S. military veteran, has lived at the apartment complex for about a year. He said the flooding was terrible.

“I woke up because I heard the safety box going bzzzzz, bzzzzzz, bzzzzz,” Shannon said. When he touched it, he was shocked.

“The water came everywhere. It even came from the side of the wall of the house,” he said.

“Everywhere flooded,” Shannon continued. “It was up to your ankles.

“I said, ‘Oh my God!’ It was thundering and lightning. I was scared to go outside and I was scared to stay in because I was afraid I would get electrocuted. I did not want to turn the lights.”

While the water receded later Wednesday morning, Shannon said he does not know what to do going forward.

“I can't stay here because the rug is going to get molded,” he said.

He said he has no money for a motel because he’s on a fixed income.

“Where can I go?” he said. “My bed is gone. I threw it out. My couch is wet.”

Rhonda Stevenson has lived in the apartments for about a year as well.

She said water began to fall between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. and did not stop.

“I heard the water come outside, so when I went to step in to my kitchen, it was flooded. The water kept coming, then it went to my car and I jumped in my car to move it. Good thing it cranked,” Stevenson said.

Wednesday's flood waters filled her entire apartment and car.

“I tried to save some stuff,” she said. “It is terrible. It is a disaster.”

“It damaged my clothes, my shoes and all my equipment like my TV and my computer,” Stevenson said. “Everything is messed up.”

Now Stevenson says the future is uncertain.

“I have no place to go,” Stevenson said. “I don't know about staying here. They are calling for more rain and I don't have no money. I have no kind of help.”

But she remains thankful.

“I just thank God we are alive because I thought I was going to die,” she said.

A preliminary estimate by property officials is that ten units flooded during the storm.

American Red Cross Columbia Region Disaster Program Manager Gerald Jennings was on the scene Wednesday assessing the damage to see what the agency can do.

“It has to be over 18 inches or more of water damage inside for Red Cross to do some assistance,” Jennings said.

Following the assessment, the Red Cross provided clean-up kits for residents, including squeegees, brooms, gloves and trash bags.

Property officials were expecting the apartments to be habitable by day's end.

Residents were seen scraping displaced sand and debris out of the parking lot late Wednesday morning. They were also outside airing out their apartments as carpets, furniture and floors remained saturated. Mud was also visible in some apartments.

It is not the first time the apartment complex has flooded.

About six years ago, 20 residents were displaced. Eight years ago, about 15 residents were displaced due to flooding.

Malibu Apartment Manager Anthony Johnson said, “This is an act of nature.

“This is God's thing right here. You can't help with what God do.”

He also claimed that the city is responsible.

“The city won't come out and clean this out. I don't know why. They don't want to clean the ditch out. They should come and get all the stuff out of the ditch,” Johnson said.

Johnson pointed to a spot on a wall where the water rose a foot high during the flooding, and noted the water has caused significant erosion.

“If the city would come and do something, it wouldn't do this,” Johnson said. “All this rain does not come from Malibu Apartments. It comes from the road right on down.”

Johnson wants the city to clean out the ditch so that it will be deeper and help prevent the flooding.

He also would like the city to place concrete barriers on the ditch to help with water flow.

Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said after conducting research it has been determined that the city does not own the ditch and “is not responsible for maintaining it.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation also confirmed it does not own the ditch, either.

The property owner, identified as Malibu Apartments LLC, and its registered agent could not immediately be reached for comment.

Evering did say the city would be willing to work with SCDOT to determine why the area floods.

“It is worth taking a look at,” Evering said.

He noted that the property is located in a flood plain and that when there is an “act of God” event, it will flood.

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport reported 2.38 inches of rain fell between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

An Orangeburg weather spotter on Mason Drive recorded 3.37 inches of rain.

About 2 inches of rain fell at a weather gauge about two miles northwest of Orangeburg at Dove Point Drive and about 2.41 inches fell at a weather gauge on Jackson Drive off of Riverbank Drive.

About .83 inches of rain fell at a rain gauge on Lower Cherokee Road off of Norway Road about seven miles southeast of Neeses.

About .79 inches of rain fell on Woodhaven Street off of North Road, about five miles east of North.

About .48 inches fell at a gauge on Planters Trace Road off of Old State Road, about seven miles southwest of Santee.

In Calhoun County, about .85 inches of rain fell at a weather gauge on Wienges Court, about three miles east of St. Matthews.

About .74 inches of rain fell at a gauge off of Indian Valley Lane, about four miles east of Swansea.

Trees were reported down in the Banks Lane area of the county. The Sandy Run Fire Department helped to remove the trees.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

Less than half of an inch of rain fell in Bamberg County, according to official weather reporting stations. There were no reports of damage or flooding issues.

There may be more water to come.

There is a good chance of rain each and every day for the next week. The next chance to dry out appears to be Tuesday.