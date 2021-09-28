The T&D’s 140th birthday: Newspaper has transformational history

Dozens of names were identified with the newspapers of Orangeburg, which during the 1880s possibly outnumbered the city’s grocery stores, funeral homes and other establishments providing the necessities of life in a city that was far from recovering from the ravages of war left by General Sherman’s troops in their march from Charleston to Columbia. One name, however, that of James L. Sims, became historically known as the person who stabilized, led and directed newspapering in Orangeburg on a positive course.

A native of Charleston, Sims learned the printing trade at the Charleston Courier. His first venture into newspaper ownership came when he purchased an interest in The Spartanburg Herald, but when his wife, Rosa Mouzon Sims, died, he sold his interest in the upstate newspaper and moved to Orangeburg. In 1878 he purchased The Edisto Clarion, a newspaper that once was known as The Tax-Payer. Sims changed the name of the newspaper to The Orangeburg Democrat.

Sims’ editor at the Democrat was Stiles R. Mellichamp, who after a short period left Sims to start his own newspaper, The Orangeburg Times. In 1881 Sims and Mellichamp came together again to merge their newspapers into The Times and Democrat. A close Orangeburg newspaper colleague of Sims in those early days was Hugo S. Sheridan. Some years later Sims married Sheridan’s daughter. Three of their four sons would be involved in the business at The Times and Democrat. James Izlar, the oldest, dropped out of school at age 14 to work at The T&D. He succeeded his father as publisher in 1911 at the age of 21. Twin boys, Hugo and Henry Sims, would share the editorship of the newspaper until Henry was elected to the South Carolina Senate in the 1930s and later became president of Winthrop College. Hugo continued as editor until his death in 1951. The youngest son, Gelzer, chose a career in the U.S. Navy. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he achieved the rank of admiral during World War II. Mellichamp and Sheridan would not continue in the newspaper business. They became full-time educators. Today there are Orangeburg elementary school buildings bearing each of their names.