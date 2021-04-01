The return of Food Lion: New supermarket will open April 7 at Grove Park site

Food Lion plans to open its new Orangeburg grocery store at the Chestnut Street Grove Park shopping center on Wednesday, April 7.
The store will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. It is located at 1370 Chestnut St. in the former Bi-Lo.
There will not be a public grand opening or ribbon-cutting event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The entire 41,600-square-foot store will be rebranded as Food Lion and will employ 75.
The store will provide customers an MVP loyalty program, a personalized Shop & Earn monthly rewards offer, and weekly promotions, according to a company press release.
The store will also offer fruits and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options, hand-battered fried chicken and 100% USDA-choice beef.
The store also is to offer a variety of Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s brand of organic products that it markets as made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
Through Food Lion Feeds – the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative – the retailer donated $1,500 to the food pantry at Christ is the Answer, which is an agency of the Harvest Hope Food Bank.
The food pantry will also regularly receive food from the new store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ food-rescue program.
Food Lion Feeds has donated the equivalent of nearly 750 million meals since 2014 to food-insecure neighbors, the company says.
The arrival of Food Lion ends Bi-Lo's presence in the shopping center. It had served as an anchor for the center, which was constructed in the mid-1980s. The Bi-Lo had been at the location for most of the shopping center's existence.
Food Lion announced in June 2020 that it was purchasing 62 Bi-Lo stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers. The Orangeburg Bi-Lo store closed March 21.
The purchase marks a return to Orangeburg for Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion.
A Food Lion store was previously located at St. Matthews Road and Chestnut Street in the space now occupied by Big Lots. The company later changed the name of the local store and others in the area to Reid’s.
Food Lion has a distribution center in Elloree.
Food Lion, which has a location in Santee, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs 77,000.