The return of Food Lion: New supermarket will open April 7 at Grove Park site

The food pantry will also regularly receive food from the new store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ food-rescue program.

Food Lion Feeds has donated the equivalent of nearly 750 million meals since 2014 to food-insecure neighbors, the company says.

The arrival of Food Lion ends Bi-Lo's presence in the shopping center. It had served as an anchor for the center, which was constructed in the mid-1980s. The Bi-Lo had been at the location for most of the shopping center's existence.

Food Lion announced in June 2020 that it was purchasing 62 Bi-Lo stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers. The Orangeburg Bi-Lo store closed March 21.

The purchase marks a return to Orangeburg for Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion.

A Food Lion store was previously located at St. Matthews Road and Chestnut Street in the space now occupied by Big Lots. The company later changed the name of the local store and others in the area to Reid’s.

Food Lion has a distribution center in Elloree.

Food Lion, which has a location in Santee, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs 77,000.

