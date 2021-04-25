‘The prettiest I have ever seen the blooms’: Gardens come alive with color

Orangeburg’s Edisto Memorial Gardens are alive and vivid with colors and fragrances, making a visit to the city's little oasis of tranquility a perfect getaway.
Orangeburg Superintendent of Parks Jay Hiers says there is no better time than now to visit. The roses in the award-winning gardens are nearing peak bloom or are in full bloom.
“The weather has gotten warm and everything has reacted to the warm temperatures,” Hiers said. “It is mother nature doing what she knows to do when the weather gets right.”
The rose gardens include Good as Gold, an orange, yellow blend rose, and “Cinco de Mayo,” a smoky orange rose. Both are delightful to the eyes.
Other vivid as well as exceptionally fragrant roses are Plum Perfect, a dark violet rose; Lady of Shallot and Pope John Paul II, a pure white rose.
Other fragrant roses include: Perfume Delight (a hot pink rose) and Beverly (a large medium pink rose).
There is the Pink Promise, a hybrid tea rose, often associated with the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The rose is close to blooming.
And finally there is also Oso Happy Petit Pink Rose, another pink rose.
Gaston resident Connie Bennett came to the rose garden with her significant other, Lonnie White.
“I had heard the roses were in full bloom now and we both are retired,” Bennett said. “We love them. I like the red ones but the peach ones are my favorite ones.”
“We walked the boardwalk and just enjoyed all those cypress knees,” White said. “There were so many different sizes and shapes.”
White said the roses are awesome.
“There are so many different colors. I have never seen a bunch of them. There are so many names. You would have to be a genius to remember all these names,” White said.
Sarah Thames from St. Matthews came out to the gardens with her four young children: Ruby, Teddy, Dain and baby Shull.
“It is one of our favorite spots to come to,” Thames said. “The weather has been so nice this spring, and I thought perhaps the roses would be looking good.”
“I was right,” she said. “This is the prettiest I have ever seen the blooms. They are really beautiful this year.
“Goodness! They are all beautiful.”
Thames said the children brought their watercolors with them for a project.
“We are going to try to paint the roses!” Ruby Thames said with excitement.
Sarah Thames said the goal is for each child to paint a picture of something they pick out.
“They will put it in their nature journals,” Thames said.
Ruby also had plans of her own.
“I want to go over there next to the fir tree and play that I am Heidi,” Ruby said.
Little Teddy also had plans.
“I like to feed the ducks!” he said.
Dave Hogan from Lexington came as part of an informal group of eight retirees called “Hogan's Heroes.”
“We try to get together and do things,” Hogan said. “We looked at a number of places. This was one of the highest-rated places to go, particularly during this time of year, so we thought we would come down and see the roses.”
“The colors are what catch my eye,” Hogan said. “The pinks and the purples, particularly the dark red.”
Hogan also expressed his amazement at seeing the white rose named Pope John Paul II
“I thought that was so appropriate having a white one ... for the pope,” he said. “I thought that was just great.”
Hiers recommended people visit now through the first week of May, because the big blooms are at their peak.
Even when the big blooms fade away, there will always be color in the gardens, he said.
In addition to the rose gardens, the Edisto Memorial Gardens also provides a rich variety of plants.
There is the gaura plant, which comes in pink and white. The plant can be found around the scroll welcome sign to the gardens.
Irises are especially plentiful and a sight to behold as well. They’re blooming around the garden's waterfall area.
Though not yet quite in bloom, the Louisiana iris is a new plant that will be on display, Hiers said. The irises will be blooming within weeks.
Admission and parking to the gardens are free. The gardens are open daily from dawn to dusk and are located on Riverside Drive.