‘The prettiest I have ever seen the blooms’: Gardens come alive with color

“I had heard the roses were in full bloom now and we both are retired,” Bennett said. “We love them. I like the red ones but the peach ones are my favorite ones.”

“We walked the boardwalk and just enjoyed all those cypress knees,” White said. “There were so many different sizes and shapes.”

White said the roses are awesome.

“There are so many different colors. I have never seen a bunch of them. There are so many names. You would have to be a genius to remember all these names,” White said.

Sarah Thames from St. Matthews came out to the gardens with her four young children: Ruby, Teddy, Dain and baby Shull.

“It is one of our favorite spots to come to,” Thames said. “The weather has been so nice this spring, and I thought perhaps the roses would be looking good.”

“I was right,” she said. “This is the prettiest I have ever seen the blooms. They are really beautiful this year.

“Goodness! They are all beautiful.”

Thames said the children brought their watercolors with them for a project.

“We are going to try to paint the roses!” Ruby Thames said with excitement.