'The people here deserve it': Orangeburg County Library, Conference Center to be place for everyone, meet multiple needs

"The circulation desk has been hand carved. They are going to be greeted by the circulation staff when they come in, which is also the desk where we do a lot of checking items in and out and directing patrons where they need to go," Ridgeway said.

The library has color-coded and wheelchair-accessible levels which take individuals up to each service area, including its 2,500-square-foot CREATE art room.

"It's a beautiful space with beautiful art tables and stools. It's got an area where people can walk outside and actually do painting outside. There is also seating on each level, where people can set up computers, laptops, or charge their cell phone," Ridgeway said.

The nonprofit Friends of the Orangeburg County Library also has a FRIENDS SHOP within the library.

"There will be books and DVDs that are on that side of the area and on the inside of the shop, where patrons can actually purchase items. That money comes back to aid with the library and things going on within it. There is also an area that people can sit down and charge cell phones, get on the laptop and that sort of thing," Ridgeway said.

Two meeting rooms are also included in the new library, one which holds approximately 200 people and a smaller one accommodating 10 to 15 people.