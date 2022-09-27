“The Pastors” launch new talk show; first episode on abortion

Four South Carolina-based pastors have joined forces to create a new TV talk show which discusses issues facing people today from loving pastors’ perspectives.

The four men, whose Christian beliefs follow non-denominational practices, avoid preaching during their episodes to voice the different sides of social and personal problems.

Shane Wall, an Orangeburg pastor, said, "We desire to operate as a think tank for those who may not have considered possible solutions for their problems. We are caring pastors with helpful perspectives and decades of experience ministering to hurting and troubled people.” Wall, who has been preaching for 39 years, spearheads this effort.

The pastors discuss specific topics because they often encounter people who long for answers to their alarming circumstances.

Nicky Raiborde, a Columbia pastor who has been preaching for 25 years, is quoted in their abortion pilot episode saying, “...as a church, I think we have failed greatly in offering a proper response to abortion. …”

Glover Richberg, an Orangeburg pastor who has been preaching for 11 years, encourages women with particular unwelcomed pregnancies by sharing, "That shame is not yours. ...”

When asked how they strategized to represent three ethnicities, Wall said, “We never discussed or planned it. We have been friends for years.”

Brian Lee, a Columbia pastor who has been preaching for 34 years, said, “We never spoke about our races regarding the show. We're just friends and brothers.”

“The Pastors” TV talk show aims to support everyone they can reach with love and commitment as pastoral members in society.

Wall said, "I am in contact with several television stations and networks for future relationships.”

The public is encouraged to subscribe to “The Pastors” YouTube channel at bit.ly/thepastors to view weekly episodes. The shows will feature valuable next steps relative to the episode's topic.

YouTube will stream the premiere episode at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The four pastors will also attend a watch party open to the public at 1 p.m. at The Feast of the Lord church in Orangeburg.

For more information, visit thepastors.tv