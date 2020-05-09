The Orangeburg Braves: 'Heavenly baseball' at Mirmow Field in the 1940s

It was rumored that he formerly had the additional skill of pitching sticks of lighted dynamite into Tennessee lakes. This talent would allow the knocked-out fish to be easily scooped up.

Whenever he showed up at Mirmow Field to pitch against the Braves, some fans would attempt to tilt him off balance during his warm-up pitches near the bleachers.

They'd holler such stuff as "Hey, Cathey, been slinging any dynamite lately?" or "Want to go fishing?" When ready, he'd look at them out of the corner of his eye, smile, saunter to the mound, and proceed to ship his blazing pitches by desperate hitters.

I remember once that the almost mythic pitcher took his cap off at the end of a game and bowed to the folks in the bleachers right after he had gotten through with the Braves.

Even the 11-year-old batboy, Bill Dukes Jr., played a strong role in the overall Braves' story. He picked up bats for all three years that the Braves played. When the Binghamton Triplets took their spring training at Mirmow Field, he also was that team's batboy.

George "Twinkletoes" Selkirk — once the successor to Babe Ruth's spot in the N.Y. Yankees' outfield — had become the Triplets' field manager by the time that Dukes tended to their bats in Orangeburg.