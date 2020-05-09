The Orangeburg Braves: 'Heavenly baseball' at Mirmow Field in the 1940s

It wasn't exactly like a glamorous luxury suite found in today's mammoth baseball stadiums.
But for a young guy's soul, ever hungry for the sound of infield chatter, there was nothing like often having a seat on a little wooden platform in the late 1940s.
The boards were nailed to the back of an Orangeburg garage. It was appropriately named "Morgan's Bleachers."
The Walter Morgan family on Union Street had its small observation deck nestled right up to the outside of Mirmow Field's left field fence. Bringing their peanuts and RC Colas, kids were welcomed to this exciting space.
Some other Union Street folk had similar stands strung along the rim of the same fence. They were the Walter Dukes, J.P. Shealey, Wayne Smallridge and Walter O'Cain families.
From these sacred spots, we avid spectators could cast our eyes upon a baseball paradise beyond the wall. And what heavenly baseball it was that the semi-pro Orangeburg Braves provided in those days.
The Braves of the highly recognized Palmetto League endowed the Edisto City with baseball's charm from 1948 through the '50 season. They captured the league title in each of those years through the successive leadership of managers Red Burnett, K.L. Otz and Bill Dukes Sr.
The league's core teams included the Braves, Georgetown Athletics, Hartsville Sonocos, Lake City Truckers, Camden Chiefs and Kingstree Royals. Other teams playing for a year or two were from Sumter, Myrtle Beach and Fort Jackson.
There are many enduring memories about the riches from the Braves' baseball lore. Some of them include such treasures as historic Mirmow Field itself, a broad mixture of players, a pitcher on a train, a dynamiter of fish, a baseball-hungry batboy and a performer associated with bacon.
Each of the 40 home games for the Braves from May through August usually drew more than 3,000 screaming fans at Mirmow Field -- a stadium inaugurated in 1948 and considered among the state's best. The field was named after Eddie Mirmow, one of the town's top sports organizers.
In addition to the Braves, the arena hosted the Orangeburg Tigers, the American Legion Junior team, high school games, tryout sessions with professional baseball scouts, and various tournaments.
It was also the spring training site for the Binghamton (N.Y.) Triplets, a New York Yankees farm team from the Eastern League (Class A).
The ball field was not without noteworthy social events either. For instance, a much publicized wedding took place there. The nuptials involved Perley Grant, the Braves' colorful and aggressive catcher. His customary chase after foul balls right near -- or tumbling into -- the grandstands allowed spectators to see some of the most dynamic catches this side of the Mississippi.
He had arranged to put down his mitt long enough so he could speak his wedding vows before a game to a lovely bride from Branchville. The ceremony was held at the most familiar location in the world for Grant: home plate.
Mirmow Field represented such a hotbed of baseball excitement that it was reported that the general manager of the Binghamton team once exclaimed he'd never seen anything like it.
He remarked that the fans loved everything about the game. "They even like the umpire," he said.
The teams in the Palmetto League possessed a blending of players from many places. There were guys from the local communities, college stars, young players on their way up to professional ball, and older players coming back home from the pros.
Further, there were many players who were attracted to some of the teams' high salaries. Hence, they jumped from outstanding minor leagues such as the South Atlantic League (A), commonly known as the Sally League.
The Braves were blessed by such Orangeburg and surrounding area talent as center fielder Rubber Kinsey, right fielder Goody Goodwin, second baseman Bob Berry, infielder Rick Rickenbaker and shortstop Skeeter Livingston.
Fans constantly wondered what miracles could possibly come next from the remarkable pitching arms of the Braves' hurlers. Bill Bustle, Erv Fagan, Barney Martin and Gene Thompson, all veterans of class A ball, appeared unstoppable at times.
It seemed that the Braves picked up players from all over, thanks to the wizardry of Paul Dean, the team's business manager and a keen judge of players.
After Binghamton's spring training concluded in '49 and the Triplets began to head North for their regular season, Gene Thompson stayed behind in Orangeburg and joined the Braves. In his first outing, the hefty right-hander fanned the first nine batters he faced.
Another prized catch was first baseman Al Lamont. Tommy Lasorda -- yep, the same Tommy Lasorda who later became the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers -- played a key role in getting Lamont to Orangeburg.
Dean had been hopeful of luring Lasorda to join the Braves at the time that Lasorda and Lamont were in the Army at Fort Jackson. Instead, Lasorda eventually went with the Camden Chiefs. But he suggested that Dean take a hard look at Lamont and go after the tall slugger.
It's a good thing that Dean took the advice. The lanky Southern Californian won the hearts of the Braves' fans by leading the league in home run production: 15 in 1948 and 12 in '49. Many opposing pitchers must've later felt that it was no wonder that Lamont eventually became a dentist, having drilled so many of those tosses out of league ball parks.
One of the most memorable stories connected to the Braves involved a train.
Barney Martin, who was hurling in '48 for the Jacksonville Tars in the Sally League, began to be courted by the Camden Chiefs so that he could mow down the rest of the Palmetto League.
Orangeburg officials got wind of Martin's taking a trip on a train heading toward Camden. They boarded the same train as it began moving into South Carolina and an offer was immediately made that he couldn't refuse.
Martin's subsequent two-year stay in twirling fast balls and sweeping curves aboard the Braves' Express was something to behold. In an early game in Orangeburg, he shut out Lake City and blasted a home run. Within five weeks, he had notched an 8-2 pitching record.
Included in an approximately month's period the next season, the tireless righthander threw a three-hitter at Camden, lambasted Kingstree with a four-hit shutout and allowed Hartsville only five hits in another game.
With Martin spreading such fiery smoke wherever he went in those two years, you could've bet that the Camden Chiefs had in their hearts no forgetting, nor forgiving (nor any further trust in railroads) when any mentioning of the Braves was made.
In 1950 he rejoined the Jacksonville Tars. By June, Martin had won 10 straight games for them. Two years later, he won more than 20 games with the Columbia Reds and picked up the Sally's MVP Award.
Another tale coursing through the Palmetto State grapevine was even more of an explosive matter. Actually, it had to do with dynamite.
Hardin Cathey, a stern looking fast-baller with the Lake City Truckers, could whiz the ball past batters making it look no larger than an aspirin tablet by the time it steamed across the plate.
It was rumored that he formerly had the additional skill of pitching sticks of lighted dynamite into Tennessee lakes. This talent would allow the knocked-out fish to be easily scooped up.
Whenever he showed up at Mirmow Field to pitch against the Braves, some fans would attempt to tilt him off balance during his warm-up pitches near the bleachers.
They'd holler such stuff as "Hey, Cathey, been slinging any dynamite lately?" or "Want to go fishing?" When ready, he'd look at them out of the corner of his eye, smile, saunter to the mound, and proceed to ship his blazing pitches by desperate hitters.
I remember once that the almost mythic pitcher took his cap off at the end of a game and bowed to the folks in the bleachers right after he had gotten through with the Braves.
Even the 11-year-old batboy, Bill Dukes Jr., played a strong role in the overall Braves' story. He picked up bats for all three years that the Braves played. When the Binghamton Triplets took their spring training at Mirmow Field, he also was that team's batboy.
George "Twinkletoes" Selkirk — once the successor to Babe Ruth's spot in the N.Y. Yankees' outfield — had become the Triplets' field manager by the time that Dukes tended to their bats in Orangeburg.
Dukes (who died in 2006) later carved out a diamond career of his own. He was a sterling second baseman at Newberry College from 1955-59.
A professional career took him to such leagues as the New York-Pennsylvania League and the California League. In the latter, he batted .290 and blasted 12 homers at Visalia.
His final stop in 1963 was with -- can you believe it -- the Triplets in Binghamton, N.Y. Coming full circle, he went there not to retrieve bats but to use them in spraying base hits for his manager, "Twinkletoes."
"Orangeburg Braves Bring Home the Bacon" was the slogan advertised on Braves' scorecards and billboards by the Kingan Company, a meatpacking plant in Orangeburg. If ever there was a Brave who could make those publicized words come true in so many games, it was Al Korhonen.
The late Doug Donehue, an Orangeburg sportswriter in those dizzying days of Braves baseball, one time indicated that Korhonen was always "the man you wanted at the plate if you needed a run or two, or three, in the bottom of the ninth."
Korhonen was a native of Oregon. He played baseball there for the University of Portland.
After World War II, a pro baseball scout signed him up with the Cincinnati Reds organization. In 1946 he played in the Sally League on the excellent Columbia Reds team with future major leaguers Ted Kluszewski, outfielder Frank Baumholtz and pitcher Herm Wehmeier.
Following a stint with the Syracuse Chiefs in the AAA International League, Korhonen went southward again. This time, he became one of the solid foundations for the Braves' inaugural year in '48.
On the field for the Braves, he was "Mr. Consistency" by maintaining a batting average in the high .300s. Off the field, he enjoyed accompanying some of the team officials in making scouting trips into Georgia and other places looking for likely prospects to play for the Braves.
In a 2003 conversation with Korhonen (who lived in Orangeburg until his death in 2006), he and I both recalled hearing a sad public address announcement at Mirmow Field on a hot August night in 1948. On that occasion, a hushed crowd received the news that Babe Ruth, the "Sultan of Swat," had just died.
Also, Korhonen and I could not help but mutually remember an unforgettable comment that Ruth had made much earlier from the 1920s.
Upon being criticized for drawing a salary ($80,000) higher than the president of the United States, the famous home run slugger quipped, "Yeah, but he didn't have as good a year last year as I had."
One of the Braves' games that Korhonen discussed with me featured a mud bath.
With rain falling in Lake City, the Truckers held a 3-0 lead over the Braves in a critical game during the league playoff series. Later, Korhonen cracked a three-run home run to tie the game. The contest eventually stretched into many extra innings.
Since the league had a policy that a playoff team could pick up two extra players for the playoffs, the Braves picked up an infielder from Georgetown for this series. During the game, the Braves' newcomer tried twice to steal second base; and, to the dismay of the Braves, was thrown out both times!
In the bottom of the 15th inning and with Truckers on base, a ball was struck toward the Braves' shortstop. The suction from the muddy slush on his shoes wouldn't allow the infielder to budge. As a result, Lake City scored the winning run.
When Korhonen reminded me that Hardin Cathey was the winning pitcher on that wet night, I figured that the old dynamite thrower must've known also what to do with mud balls.
Whenever thinking about the Braves, it's no small wonder that I carry strongly the number "1" as a part of my memory. The first thing I'd often see, upon taking my seat outside of the fence decades ago, would be that numeral "1" so proudly emblazoned on the back of Korhonen's jersey. That particular number described well the classy left fielder who roamed his outer garden with such skill and grace.
The old bleachers near the fence's rim may have long ago crumbled.
However, as I currently consider how the Braves thundered through Orangeburg's baseball world over 50 years ago, the spirit from those wooden seats lives on.
The Rev. Tom Summers is a native of Orangeburg and a retired United Methodist minister from Columbia. This article was first published in The Times and Democrat in 2003.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.