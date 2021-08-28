The one that got away: County couldn’t lock down one property for library

Jabezz Investment Corp. was incorporated in June 2015, according to online records.

County records show the total appraised value of the property is $74,562.

Govan declined comment, noting there are other individuals involved in the limited-liability corporation and that he did not want to speak for the entire group. He said he would speak to the press if given the authority to do so.

Unlike the Lowman Street property, the county was able to lock down several pieces of property enabling the library project to move forward.

Orangeburg County spent about $890,000 for the properties over a two-year period from December 2018 through April 2020, according to county records.

In December 2018, the county purchased the former Piggly Wiggly on 3.45 acres for $405,000 from Waters LLP.

The county also purchased the former gas station at 1605 Russell St. gas station on .19 acres for $90,000.

When the purchase of the former gas station was made, Young had suggested the spot could have been a good place for a coffee shop if the building remained. The building has since been torn down due to driveway access into the property not being to SCDOT standards.