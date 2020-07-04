The Oaks sale moving closer to final; ‘debts have been reduced substantially’

“Likewise we have secured a stockpile of N-95 masks and gowns in the event that we have an outbreak at some time. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has mandated that ALL nursing home residents and employees receive a COVID test. When our residents and staff were recently tested, we had no cases on the campus. Only today were we informed of a single case and are taking the appropriate measures.”

“The board and leadership of The Oaks have a sincere desire to see justice and fairness for people of all colors. We are all one race created by a supreme God who values each of us as precious. As such, we recognize that there are still instances of systemic racism and discrimination along with reminders of the past which cause pain to African Americans. We will do our part to make things better and hope to be a part of the conversation on how mutual respect can bring our society to a better tomorrow.”