'The Oaks is going to be there' now and in future; sale of retirement community finalized

"It is clear that Orangeburg loves The Oaks," Fowler said. "I can't tell you how many people contacted me over the last two years and said how much it meant to them and how glad they are that The Oaks is going to be there and that it will continue to be there in the future.”

To assist with the transition, the buyer assumed a loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the sale. The purchase agreement was executed in August 2019 and the closing on the sale was expected in 2020.

Fowler said the delay until Wednesday's closing was due to COVID-19 as the application loan process from HUD was held up when the pandemic hit.

"Now that is behind us and it is out of COVID limbo," Fowler said.

Fowler said he was excited about the changes that have already occurred and that are planned for the Oaks going into the future.

Fowler said in many ways The Oaks "was sort of on an island" prior to the ongoing transition.

"The health care world is very different from the one that The Oaks started with," he said.

Fowler noted changes that have occurred.