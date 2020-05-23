'The Navy made me a better man': Veteran would serve again if given chance

Orangeburg native John L. Hammonds Sr. knew quite early on as a kid growing up in Orangeburg County about what he wanted to do when he got older.
"My best friend had an uncle and a brother that was in the Navy," Hammonds said. "Every time they would come home they were always wearing their Navy uniforms and I would always see them. The uniform was looking real nice and neat and everything."
"I said when I got old enough I would join the Navy," he said.
The shiny uniform and the prestige of the U.S. Navy attracted the youngster, but he knew he had to wait some time before being able to join.
Hammonds attended elementary and high school in Orangeburg County and graduated in 1986 from Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School.
It didn't take much thought or time for Hammonds to decide his next course of action.
At the age of 19, he enlisted into the United States Navy.
His first station was in Great Lake, Illinois, for an eight-week boot camp.
"I was learning the transition from the civilian life to the military life," Hammonds said. "I learned the basics about being in the Navy. There was a lot of classroom time."
After boot camp, Hammonds left and went to Norfolk, Virginia, where he learned to become a gunner's mate.
As a gunner's mate, Hammonds was responsible for the operation and maintenance of guided missile launching systems, gun mounts, as well as small arms and magazines.
He was in training for about 12 weeks.
"It was an eye opener," he said. "It taught me all about the weapons and the safety of them. It was exciting for me."
Hammonds went to his first duty station on the USS McCloy, where he stayed for about five years.
These years saw Hammonds go to South America and the Caribbean as part of drug and narcotics operations.
"It was rough and scary," he said. "We were basically out there in the middle of the ocean riding around with our lights off. The only thing we had on was our radar, and any time we picked up a small boat and freight, we would go over there."
"Before we got on the ship, we knew we had intel on that ship saying, 'Yes, they had drugs on it,'" he said.
"We searched the whole ship, and after a couple of hours or a day or two, we ended up finding the drugs," Hammonds continued. "We would confiscate the whole ship and put the people in handcuffs and turn them over to the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration)."
Hammonds recalled the uncertainty of the entire operation.
"Sometimes we would run up on these boats fast and they would throw them (drugs) over the side," he said.
Other times, his crew mates would shoot off warning gunfire to inform the ship it needed to stop. If the ship did not stop, shots were fired to disable the engine.
After his time navigating the waters in South America, Hammonds was shipped to the naval weapons station in Goose Creek, South Carolina, where he spent two years.
"My job was to be in charge of building missiles and testing missiles and to ship them out to a warehouse," Hammonds said.
Hammonds made his first trip overseas in 1991 as part of the first Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
He remembers well when he got the notice while he was on board the USS Shenandoah AD -44 that his ship was being called into war.
"When the president came on TV and authorized Desert Shield and Desert Storm, it was around midnight," Hammonds said. "I said to myself s--t. You did not know what to expect, you were frightened and you were scared."
"I was on a ship and we were based out there patrolling," he said. "We were primarily testing and shooting missiles to make sure everything was working and ready, just in case we had to use them."
Hammonds said he never had to use or fire weapons in battle during his six months in the Middle East, but he says the experience was difficult.
"The whole six months I was scared and kept doing a lot of things and thinking if I would see my family again," he said.
The time in the desert was a time of letter writing, email and quick phone calls when the naval ship would pull pier side.
"Having that comfort from back home was what really helped not only me, but it helped the guys make it through the six months while we were over there," Hammonds said. "There is nothing like getting a letter from home or a care package from home. That kept the morale up and kept it going."
Following his time in the Middle East, Hammonds was able to make a few more trips overseas, but they were primarily ceremonial in nature.
In 1996 through 1999, Hammonds was once again stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, where he continued to serve as gunner's mate.
The year 1999 was a homecoming for Hammonds.
He was called back to Orangeburg to serve as a U.S. Navy recruiting officer. The recruitment office at that time was located on Russell Street across from the Dairy-O.
"Being a Navy recruiter was one of my best duty stations," he said. "What really excited me was that I had a chance to make a difference in a lot of the young male and females around Orangeburg County, Bamberg County, Allendale County, Calhoun and Barnwell counties. That was really exciting for me."
Over these three years, he estimates he helped recruit over 100 men and women into the Navy.
"As homeboy, I got a chance to come back where you were born and raised and let a lot of your friends see you," he said.
Hammonds said a highlight of his recruiting career was when he recruited his niece, Shayla.
"It was really special," he said. "It brought tears to my eyes when she said, 'Uncle John, I want to join the Navy and I want to follow in your footsteps.'"
After 18 years, Shayla continues to be in the U.S. Navy, currently stationed in the Middle East in Bahrain as an E6.
Hammonds' last five years in the U.S. Navy -- from 2002-2007 -- were stationed in Naples, Florida, on USS Taylor.
There, he was in charge of the ship's weaponry.
"It had its ups and downs," Hammonds said. "One thing about being in the military is you have to deal with people from all walks of life. Some kids come in the military thinking they can do the same thing they do out in the civilian world. But in the civilian world, you have laws you have to abide by. In the military, you have laws to abide by."
"I saw a lot of kids that made it and a lot of kids that didn't make it," he said. "It was real good leading the young kids and teaching them about the military and about being on the ship."
In October 2007, Hammonds retired after 20 years of service. He retired as a petty officer 1st class.
Hammonds, 51, was awarded a number of medals for his service including: Navy Achievement Medal with three Gold Stars; Joint Meritorious Unit Award Navy Unit Commendation Medal; Good Conduct Medal with Five Bronze Stars; Kuwait Liberation Medal and Expert Pistol Medal; and National Defense Service Medal.
Looking back, he said he does not regret one moment of his military career.
"If I had a chance to do it over again, I would do it over," he said. "From where I came from and the background where I was coming from, the Navy made me a better man than I was."
Currently, Hammonds is the commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8166 in Orangeburg. It is his seventh year in the position.
Being involved in the VFW post is a joy.
"I love sitting around and listing to the older guys share their war stories and their experience in the military but not only that but we also get a chance to go out in the community and help the community out," he said.
Hammonds plans to continue to be involved with the 8166 for as long as he is able.
"Everything I do I give my 100-plus percent," he said. "I love it."
Hammonds is also enjoying spending time with his wife of 26 years, Denine. The couple have a daughter, Jada, and Hammonds also has a son, John Jr., and six grandchildren.
