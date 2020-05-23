'The Navy made me a better man': Veteran would serve again if given chance

Hammonds said he never had to use or fire weapons in battle during his six months in the Middle East, but he says the experience was difficult.

"The whole six months I was scared and kept doing a lot of things and thinking if I would see my family again," he said.

The time in the desert was a time of letter writing, email and quick phone calls when the naval ship would pull pier side.

"Having that comfort from back home was what really helped not only me, but it helped the guys make it through the six months while we were over there," Hammonds said. "There is nothing like getting a letter from home or a care package from home. That kept the morale up and kept it going."

Following his time in the Middle East, Hammonds was able to make a few more trips overseas, but they were primarily ceremonial in nature.

In 1996 through 1999, Hammonds was once again stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, where he continued to serve as gunner's mate.

The year 1999 was a homecoming for Hammonds.

He was called back to Orangeburg to serve as a U.S. Navy recruiting officer. The recruitment office at that time was located on Russell Street across from the Dairy-O.