‘The main thing is Aspen,’ uncle says; search continues for 5-year-old

Aspen Jeter’s uncle wants to know the missing 5-year-old is safe.

“It’s been a nightmare. It’s like a dream,” Pauley Jumper said.

Deputies found the body of the girl’s mother in her Louise Drive home in Orangeburg last Thursday. Aspen was missing.

Pauley Jumper identified his sister, Crystal Jumper, 46, as Jeter’s mother.

Crystal Jumper’s cousin called the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Thanksgiving Day, reporting she hadn’t heard from Crystal Jumper since Nov. 7.

Deputies conducted a welfare check. They found Crystal Jumper’s body in “an advanced state of decomposition,” according to a redacted incident report released on Monday.

Pauley Jumper said it wasn’t unusual for his sister to go weeks at a time without talking to anyone.

While questions remain about his sister’s death, Pauley Jumper said, “The main thing is Aspen.”

He estimates that Jeter stands about three feet tall. She has curly brown hair, brown eyes and light-colored skin.

He also noted that Jeter is non-verbal and doesn’t walk.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said earlier this week, “If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please let us know.”

If anyone has information that may lead investigators to Jeter, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office hasn’t yet released Crystal Jumper’s cause of death.