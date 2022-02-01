The life of businessman Clarence Bonnette

On Feb. 4, the life and times of the businessman Clarence Bonnette will be honored by Denmark Technical College at his retirement after 28 years of service that he gave to the school. Bonnette, a man of deep conviction and dedication, has provided great services for the college since the year of 1994.

For those 28 years, Bonnette can truly say he has seen it all in the world of business. Throughout the ups and downs and the good and bad, they have been countered by the life that he has lived in conducting business for the school.

The Denmark Technical College Gala will be providing entertainment by the famous Exotics Band and Show of Orangeburg.

Clarence was born in the Great Branch area of Orangeburg County to Jefford and Sylvia B. Bonnette on March 30, 1947. The family consisted of 8 boys and 3 girls. They all lived in a farming area that was mostly a sharecropper environment.

In 1956, the family suffered the death of their mother Mrs. Sylvia Bonnette. At that time, Clarence was in the third grade. Throughout that year, he missed many days of school and was not promoted for that loss of time.

For some reason, the family did not continue to live together, and in August 1958, Clarence became a foster child in the home of the Rev. Herman and Mrs. Earline D. Harvey. From that time, he never missed any days from school unless he was sick.

His foster mother Mrs. Harvey, was an elementary school teacher in Blackville, and Rev. Harvey was the pastor of several small Baptist churches in Orangeburg County.

Early on, he attended the all-black Wilkinson High School. Then, when the civil rights movement and integration came to Orangeburg, he became a student of the mostly white high school, Orangeburg High. He graduated in 1967.

One day, after he graduated, Mrs. Harvey brought home a card that came from Durham Business College. The card had pictures of the campus along with a list of various programs that the college provided. He was amazed by what he saw. From that point, Clarence wanted to attend this school.

When school started, he left Orangeburg on Sunday morning by the Trailway bus and arrived in Durham early that afternoon. He caught the Hillside cab to the campus and completed the registration and was assigned a room at the big white house on Fayetteville Street. Mrs. Harris provided plenty of guidance when he arrived at the college.

While at the school, he participated in many organizations and clubs. One of his top accomplishments came about when he was elected president of the Student Government Association for the 1968-69 school year. Later on, he became a member of the Honor Society.

Then in 1969, Clarence completed the two-year course of study from Durham Business College. After graduating and with honors, he took on the position as the business manager for The Carolina Times newspaper in Durham.

Wanting to complete his business courses, he enrolled at Benedict College in Columbia for his final two years. While at Benedict, he would return to The Carolina Times on Friday. During that time, he would finalize payroll, reconciled accounts receivable from advertising, send out bills and work with the paper boys on Saturday morning.

He graduated from Benedict College in 1971.

After graduation, Clarence and Lillie Ann Robinson, the love of his life, decided to get married. On Aug. 7, 1971, The Carolina Times printed, “Bonnette, Robinson Wedding Planned for Saturday, Aug. 21—Clarence F. Bonnette and Miss Lillie Ann Robinson will be married at 1 o’clock p.m., Saturday, August 21, at Emancipation Baptist Church in Saint Matthews, S.C.

“Miss Robinson is the daughter of Mrs. Luciel Holman Robinson of Orangeburg. She is a 1971 spring graduate of Claflin College, and is presently employed as an actuary clerk by N. C. Mutual Life Insurance Co. in Durham.

“Bonnette is the son of Rev. and Mrs. Herman O. Harvey of Orangeburg. He is a 1971 spring graduate of Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. and is employed as Business Manager for The Carolina Times Newspaper in Durham.”

When they returned to Durham, he continued his position as business manager for The Carolina Times. His new wife was given her first full-time job teaching mathematics in the local middle school.

In 1973, Clarence departed the position at The Carolina Times to become a business development specialist.That year, he and Ann saw the birth of their first child, Kelvin. After he was born, they decided to move back home to Orangeburg.

While making the adjustments to being back in Orangeburg, the family increased with the birth of Dietra in the year of 1975.

They all became members of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in 1977. That same year, he accepted a position with the grants accountable office at then-South Carolina State College.

Settling back home, being in the business world, he became involved with the Orangeburg business community. In March of 1978, he was recommended by Orangeburg City Administrator James McGee to be appointed to a committee to study the uptown Orangeburg area.

Being a business person, he was a part-time owner of the Atmosphere Club on Cannon Bridge Road in the late 1970s. On Sept. 24, 1980, Clarence and Phillip Harrison published a legal notice in The T&D: “Public Notice—this Notice is a written declaration requesting that a charter be issued for a non-profit corporation to be known as Southside Investment Corporation.”

Then in 1986, he was announced on the campus of SCSU to become the accounts receivable supervisor. The next year in 1987, he moved up again and was promoted to treasurer of SCSU.

On the 50th golden wedding anniversary of his mother and father, the Rev. and Mrs. H.O. Harvey, Clarence and his brothers and sisters gave them a large celebration on Feb. 24, 1990, at Edisto High School.

In October of 1994, he pondered over and made a decision to leave SCSU for a position at Denmark Technical College. At that time, President Joann Boyd-Scotland selected him to become the vice president for fiscal affairs for the school.

He lost his father, the Rev. H.O. Harvey, on June 27, 1996, at the age of 86. And then on May 3, 2001, his mother Mrs. Earline D. Harvey departed this life at the age of 92. For the last 28 years, Clarence Bonnette has served Denmark Technical College with his enormous knowledge in the world of business finances. From Orangeburg High to Durham Business College to The Carolina Times to business development specialist to accounts receivable supervisor to treasurer and finally to vice president for fiscal affairs has indeed molded his life into an impeccable person of high standings when it came to the field of business.

In speaking with Clarence, he said, “Durham Business College has had a positive impact on my life and all those that I came in contact with. I believe it’s all about reaching out and helping others.”

To Clarence Bonnette, we say congratulations for a job well done.

