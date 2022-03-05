The joy of storytelling: The Page Turner luncheon returns with 3 special authors

Three authors will share their love of storytelling and the transformative power of writing at The Times and Democrat's 13th annual Page Turner Book and Author Luncheon on Tuesday, March 22, at the Orangeburg County Conference Center.

Writers Mary Alice Monroe, Gervais Hagerty and Susan Zurenda will be featured at the event.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at TheTandD.com/contests and at the newspaper office at 1010 Broughton St. The deadline for ordering tickets is March 11.

Individuals are encouraged to purchase tickets in blocks of six to be able to sit with individuals they know at tables of six because of ongoing pandemic concerns. Purchasing an individual ticket gives consent to be seated with someone an individual may not know.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for a silent auction and meet-and-greet session with the authors.

Each of the authors will speak and sign copies of their books, which will be provided by Swift Books and will be available for purchase. The authors' books may also be purchased a week prior to the luncheon at Swift Books.

Lunch will be catered by Palmetto Peach Catering. Daryl Cate of The Garden Gate Florist, which is also a charter sponsor, will again provide the floral decorations.

The luncheon’s higher education sponsors are Claflin University, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and South Carolina State University. Orangeburg County is a table sponsor.

The luncheon benefits The T&D’s Newspapers in Education program, which allows the electronic delivery of The T&D to area teachers free of charge to use as educational tools in the classroom.

T&D Marketing Manager Carla Hall said the luncheon celebrated its 12th year in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic derailed plans to hold the luncheon the following year, but the newspaper is happy to be able to hold its 13th luncheon in 2022.

“We are excited to be back in person with our Page Turner luncheon this year. We're even more excited to have it in the Conference Center at the beautiful new Orangeburg County Library! It couldn't be a more fitting venue to have a book and author luncheon,” Hall said.

The Orangeburg County Library's adjoining conference center, complete with a separate parking area, can seat approximately 400 and accommodate twice as many standing. It is located at 1643 Russell St. in Orangeburg.

Items donated by local businesses will be available for silent auction bidding.

The featured authors say they are delighted to participate in this year's Page Turner and look forward to sharing the joy of storytelling and what it means to them.

Mary Alice Monroe

Monroe is the New York Times bestselling author of 27 books, including her latest instant bestseller, “The Summer of Lost and Found.” It’s the 2021 installment in her beloved Beach House series.

Nearly 8 million copies of her books have been published worldwide, and she’s earned numerous accolades and awards, including induction into the South Carolina Academy of Authors’ Hall of Fame.

Monroe has also published children’s books that complement the environmental themes she is known for in her adult novels.

Monroe’s middle-grade series, written with Angela May, started with “The Islanders.” It debuted at #2 on the New York Times bestseller list in 2021.

The second book in the series, “Search for Treasure,” will be released in summer 2022.

The author said she was happy to be invited to this year’s Page Turner luncheon.

“I’m just glad we were finally able to get to this. I’ve been to Orangeburg many times. It’s always been in my heart to come and this is the year,” Monroe said.

She said the other authors she will be speaking alongside are also special to her.

“I’m proud to be on the same podium as Susan Zurenda. My protégé is Gervais Hagerty. She and I have a long history. ... I couldn’t be more excited to come to this particular year,” she said.

Monroe’s awards and accolades include: the Southwest Florida Author of Distinction Award; South Carolina Award for Literary Excellence; RT Lifetime Achievement Award; the International Book Award for Green Fiction, and the prestigious Southern Book Prize for Fiction.

Her bestselling novel “The Beach House” became a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie. Monroe is the co-creator of the weekly web show and podcast “Friends and Fiction.”

Championing the preservation of the Earth’s wild habitat is also among her achievements. The coastal Southern landscape has particularly become a strong focus of many of her novels.

Monroe immerses herself in academic research, works with wildlife experts and does hands-on volunteering with animals for her novels. She then uses the knowledge and experiences to craft captivating stories that identify parallels between nature and human nature.

Sea turtles, bottlenose dolphins, monarch butterflies and shorebirds are among the species she has worked with and woven into her novels.

The active conservationist had a message for her those who will be attending this year’s Page Turner luncheon.

“I’m going to be speaking largely about the why of my writing. I’m at a beautiful point of my career and for the last 20 years have written books set against an environmental question or landscape issue that I felt would tug the heart of my readers. That started with ‘The Beach House.’ The why of the writing was the same: to help my readers connect with nature. Recently I’ve included younger readers with my new middle-grade series, ‘The Islanders,’” she said.

Monroe serves on the South Carolina Aquarium Board-Emeritus, The Leatherback Trust, The Pat Conroy Literary Center Honorary Board, and Casting Carolinas Advisory Board. She is especially proud to be a 20-plus year volunteer with the Island Turtle Team.

Monroe has a home in South Carolina and North Carolina. When not writing a novel, she is with her family or busy working with wildlife somewhere in the world.

“I’m just excited to have a few minutes to share where I’ve been and what I’m doing now,” she said.

Susan Zurenda

Zurenda is the award-winning author of "Bells for Eli." She is currently working on compiling a collection of short stories for which she is seeking publication.

The Lancaster native said she has interwoven parts of her life growing up in the small town in “Bells for Eli.”

“Many of the town’s employees worked for Springs Mills, as did my father. Growing up in Lancaster offered me a wonderful childhood, and I’ve embedded bits and pieces of my youth ... into the fictitious setting of the small town of Green Branch, S.C., in ‘Bells for Eli,’” Zurenda said.

She earned bachelor’s and master's degrees in English from then-Converse College, which is the model for Tulloh College in her debut novel.

“I have lived in Spartanburg since earning my undergraduate degree from Converse in 1977. After working as a news reporter for The Spartanburg Herald early in my career, I taught English for 33 years at Spartanburg Community College and as the AP Literature and Composition teacher at Spartanburg High School,” Zurenda said.

“After retiring from full-time employment, I worked with Kathie Bennett at Magic Time Literary Publicity in media relations. I still work a bit with Kathie, but spend more time now on my own writing and publicity,” she said.

Her motivation for writing is simple. She is reminded of a letter American novelist and short story writer F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote to Ernest Hemingway, his friend and fellow novelist.

“F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, ‘The purpose of a work of fiction is to appeal to the lingering after-effects in the reader's mind.’ This is my purpose in ‘Bells for Eli’ and in all the fiction I write: for my characters' lives to resonate with readers after the novel ends,” Zurenda said.

She continued, “In ‘Bells for Eli,’ for example, I hope the reader considers the irony of fate the novel presents: how it can take with one hand and give with the other, and how wounds of the heart from childhood might never leave and become the catalyst for decisions that bring this novel to a staggering conclusion.

Zurenda said it can also be demonstrated from the same wounded heart, “how boundless love can ultimately triumph in a world where cruelty and pain threaten to dominate.”

She said perseverance, tenacity and passion are all traits critical to the art of writing.

“Without passion, I couldn't create characters who live on the page,” Zurenda said.

What kind of writer would the former school teacher describe herself as?

“I write literary fiction. Having been a teacher, I'm a planner by experience. I'm also a planner by nature. I developed an outline before I started writing ‘Bells for Eli,’ thinking I knew exactly what would happen in each chapter. I was wrong,” Zurenda said.

“What I quickly discovered is my characters began to direct the story, telling me where they needed to go. After the third chapter, I never looked at the outline again,” she said.

The author is also in the revision process for her second novel, which she said is about two high school students from vastly different backgrounds who fall in love and attempt to navigate complications readers might never imagine.

What does she like most about writing?

“As the writer Dorothy Parker put it, ‘I love having written.’ That said, I also enjoy the writing process. Most enjoyable are moments when the characters’ situations seemed to appear and develop on the page unbidden. I love the moments when I reread the next day what I’ve written the evening before, and say to myself, ‘Now where did that come from?’ That mysterious process always stuns and delights me,” Zurenda said.

“Bells for Eli” has garnered awards: first-place winner for Best First Book- Fiction at the 2021 Independent Publisher Book Awards; a Foreword Indie Book Award finalist; the Southern Independent Booksellers Alliance's Winter 2020 Okra Pick; a 2020 Notable Indie on Shelf Unbound; and a 2020 finalist at the American Book Fest Best Book Awards.

“Bells for Eli” was also nominated for a 2021 Pushcart Prize, while Zurenda’s short fiction work has also won a number of regional awards.

She said a love for words was embedded in her from childhood when her father would read poetry to her and her brother.

“My father also loved reading stories to us, especially those that exalted rhythm and rhyme. My mother took me to the library every week to check out books long before I could read by myself. By the time I could read independently, I was never without a book. Reading has always been and will always be one of my greatest pleasures,” Zurenda said.

She also credits the “incredible English faculty” at what was then Converse College with helping her understand the value of literature. Converse College is now Converse University.

“I came to believe the study of literature reveals truths about what it means to be human more than any other discipline. It forces us to see as others see, to feel as others feel, to connect others’ experience to ourselves and thereby achieve greater understanding (the good, the bad and the ugly) of our own human nature,” Zurenda said.

She said the NIE initiative that the Page Turner luncheon supports is important.

“Having been a teacher for 33 years, I know well the value of newspapers in education. The ways in which I used newspapers for lessons in writing and reading are numerous,” Zurenda said, including everything from using editorials to teach argumentative writing to teaching vocabulary to struggling readers.

She is also delighted to be able to attend this year's luncheon.

“I am delighted to be among the authors to speak at the Page Turner Luncheon this year. I look forward to talking about my writing background and the story behind the writing of ‘Bells for Eli,’” she said.

Gervais Hagerty

Hagerty grew up in Charleston, where her family has lived for many generations.

“I live downtown with my husband and children. My sisters, parents, in-laws and cousins all live here, too!” she said.

Writing is an obsession for the author of “In Polite Company.”

“I have this bizarre and strong impulse to create stories. Writing helps me to understand the world, to give the chaos some order, but the process of writing is hardly predictable. My characters are always surprising me. These unexpected discoveries make writing addictive for me,” Hagerty said.

She said there are certain traits which are critical to the art of writing.

“Perseverance and determination are key. Writers face a lot of rejection. Even the best writers receive terrible reviews; we just have to put our blinders on and keep going. Most importantly, though, I think writing must bring the writer joy,” Hagerty said.

Hagerty's debut novel, “In Polite Company,” has been described as a captivating look into the private lives of Charleston aristocracy, where a former debutante learns that sometimes good behavior leads to bad decisions.

“PopSugar says my book is the ‘next best thing to a trip to Charleston.’ If you want a peek behind the veil of high society - with a little sex, drugs and rock & roll thrown in the mix - then you'll like my book,” she said.

The author is almost done with her second book, which is also based in the Lowcountry.

“I like to think it is sophisticated and even a tad provocative. I don't have a title yet. I hope it will come out spring 2023,” Hagerty said.

What kind of writer would she describe herself as?

“I am a ‘pantser.’ I write by the seat of my pants. I let the story take me where it wants to go. While I have a few ideas for scenes, I don’t know the plot or outcome of my book. And the characters! They are so coy — taking their sweet time to reveal themselves to me,” Hagerty said.

She continued, “While this loosey-goosey writing process can be exhausting, it thrills me to find my characters behaving in unexpected ways. For example, in this new book I had planned a romantic scene for my character Rhett and her husband, and it turned out to be quite risqué! I was shocked!”

Hagerty graduated from Vanderbilt University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

“About five years later, I decided I wanted to be a journalist and signed up for news broadcasting classes during the short time I lived in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Those classes taught me to write for the news and earned me reporter and producer spots at local radio and television stations. I later earned my MBA from The Citadel, where I became a communications professor," she said.

She most enjoys the freedom of writing.

“During the school day, I am at my desk playing make-believe. In the afternoon, I walk my kids to the playground. I am profoundly grateful to have a career where I can feel fulfilled as a writer and as a mother,” Hagerty said.

She said a love for reading is chosen – not assigned.

“My parents wanted us to be voracious readers, so they kept us in our rooms until we finished our required reading. As a kid who did not care for rules, I wanted to do anything but read! It took until after college when I came to love reading. It was on my own terms. Now I swap books with Mom all the time,” Hagerty said.

She continued, “I think we all have innate curiosity, but over time, that can be snuffed. After work, it’s easy to turn on the TV at the end of the day to zone out. It can be tiring to learn new things. I credit my love of discovery to my husband. When he is curious about something, he dives in.”

Hagerty is also an advocate of the NIE program and its mission that Page Turner supports.

“I remember in sixth grade our teacher required us to read the paper. It was the first time I felt connected to the larger world and understood I had a duty to learn about people and events who shaped the future. I think the Newspapers in Education is a great initiative,” she said.

Hagerty is also “thrilled” to be able to attend the luncheon.

“It will be an extra-special event for me because I will be alongside my mentor, Mary Alice Monroe. At the event, I hope to share the joy of storytelling and the thrill of doing the work that I love,” she said.

