‘The helping profession’: Counselor, director honored for efforts

Mike Dennis doesn’t believe in leaving anyone behind or treating them as disposable. He has become a master weaver of a tapestry of care in which members of the community who need his help the most are included.
The lifelong counselor has worked in a variety of capacities for the Tri-County Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and most recently as executive director since 2013.
It is his caring hands and listening ears which have helped countless adults and adolescents with addiction issues throughout Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
His professional accomplishments, which have earned the respect of his colleagues, those affected by addiction and their families, led the Addiction Professionals of South Carolina to honor him with a lifetime achievement award on Dec. 7.
“I’ve been very blessed for the last 30 years to work with a great group of people. When they gave me this award, I said I would put our staff up against any staff in the country in terms of the qualifications to treat people who have a substance use disorder, but probably more importantly the passion that they have,” Dennis said.
“It is truly wonderful to work with the staff that we have. I can see in their eyes and hear in their voices that they share what I share,” he said.
‘The people that I’m drawn to’
The Orangeburg resident said he was shocked and very humbled to have received the award.
“There are so many deserving people,” said Dennis, who was first hired in July 1990 as a frontline counselor working in adult outpatient services.
He went on to manage the Alcohol and Drug Safety Action program before moving on to manage intensive outpatient services for adults with addictions at the TCCADA.
Dennis became deputy director in July 2010, managing day-to-day operations of the adult and adolescent programs and supervising a staff of 45 employees, including clinical, medical, administrative and support staff. He became TCCADA’s executive director in 2013.
The 52-year-old is responsible for overseeing the provision of outpatient services to the citizens of Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties and for the provision of an adolescent psychiatric hospital, the William J. McCord Adolescent Treatment Facility, which serves the state.
He went to Wofford University with a major in business economics, but soon found himself drawn to something else.
“The summer between my junior and senior year, I gave it some thought and just could not see myself going into the business world. I had taken some psychology courses and really liked them. So I called up my dad and mom and said, ‘Hey, I think I want to change my major to psychology and if y’all will help me go to summer school this summer, I can knock it out in a summer and my senior year and not have to go any further,’ and, of course, I did,” Dennis said.
He said his propensity for wanting to help people came from his parents, Cheryl and Pinckney Dennis.
“My mom was a registered nurse and worked for years in the area as a visiting nurse. She worked in hospitals and nursing homes and all of that. It was that kind of sense of caring and compassion. My dad is in insurance and financial services, but they’re also very involved in the church.
“I think my sister and I just grew up around seeing them model the type of behavior that you take care of people, you do right by people and you help those who are struggling. So all of that kind of, I think, led me to getting into the helping profession,” Dennis said.
He also had a number of friends whose parents struggled with substance abuse.
“I also had several friends who had overdosed and/or got in a car wreck and got killed. The sense of compassion and empathy that you have for those folks just kind of, at least for me, tugged at my heart strings. It helped me realize that I wanted to be a part of helping folks get out of that,” Dennis said.
There is nothing more satisfying for him than uplifting the broken spirit of individuals whose physical health or relationships may be in tatters.
“I like being able to work with them so that they can turn things around and seeing them get a job, keep their family, be able to have money in their pocket or have their physical health restored.
“A long time ago, I heard the expression that you can’t put a price on a redeemed life. I think with a lot of the individuals and their families that come in here, you can’t measure the growth that they have as a result of the services that you provide,” he said.
His longtime mentor was retired TCCADA Executive Director Richard Fowler.
“He hired me, and I was here with him for 23 years before he retired. I’ll never forget Richard. He used to say that it’s easy to love the lovely, but it’s the unlovely who need our love the most. That kind of resonated with me. Those are the people that I’m drawn to because those are the ones that need help and guidance the most,” he said.
He is sometimes approached in stores by people who he’s helped in the past.
“It’s amazing to me. They’ll say, ‘You know, you helped me 25 years ago.’ As a result of the services we had provided for them, they were able to turn their life around and do well. In the case of the kids who are here in our inpatient program, we get wedding invitations, high school graduation invitations, baby announcements.
“It’s those relationships you build when you’re working with someone during their most difficult time that they remember, and they want you to be a part of their new life. There’s no better reward than that,” Dennis said.
‘They need our compassion’
Dennis said what he has liked least over his decades-long career is having to continually fight stigma associated with substance use and addiction.
“It’s difficult when you see people who walk through our doors get discriminated against, get looked down upon and having to kind of continuously fight to have those people recognized for their value and their worth. Sometimes society will look at those as disposable people, but I don’t think that anybody is disposable,” he said.
Dennis continued, “They need our respect, they need our guidance and they need our compassion. People ask, ‘Did you ever think you’d be doing this 30 years later?’ I really didn’t. I was hired in July of 1990 by Richard. The first couple of years, I had applied at different places to leave here. I applied in Spartanburg, I applied in Myrtle Beach, I applied at another agency here, and I didn’t get any of those jobs.
“I really think that was my plan, but it wasn’t God’s plan. I truly think that God had something better for me than what I knew at the time.”
Licensed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and accredited by The Joint Commission, the TCCADA/William J. McCord Adolescent Treatment Facility was established in 1972, with more than 42 years of experience providing prevention, intervention and treatment to individuals and families who have been affected by alcohol, tobacco and other drugs and having the ability to treat behavioral and some psychiatric issues.
The TCCADA has satellite offices in Bamberg, St. Matthews and Santee.
Dennis said the work is important because it helps individuals and society.
“There’s been stories done that for every dollar that you invest in substance abuse treatment, you save seven dollars in not incarcerating somebody, not having to pay benefits through DSS or unemployment. You have people who are now paying taxes because they are able to be employed and keep a job,” he said.
“Then you’ve also got this family which is now whole as a result of the individual getting the help that they need. You’ve got their self-esteem, their worth and value that has increased to their family and to themselves as a result of the investment that you make in them.”
He said the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation has been instrumental in the TCCADA’s success.
“We’re fortunate that we have the delegation that we have here. The retired Sen. John Matthews in 2012 helped the agency to get some money appropriated by the legislature in order to put a sprinkler system in this building that was sorely needed. Sen. Brad Hutto has done a lot of work with reforming DUI legislation. He has been awarded several times by MADD as the Legislator of the Year.
“Rep. Jerry Govan used to work here. When I first came to work in 1990, he worked here as a prevention specialist and also ran the coalition that we developed at the time called The People’s Assault on Drugs Coalition. Obviously, Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter has a great heart for the type of work that we work very collaboratively with her agency, CASA (Family Systems),” Dennis said.
The TCCADA executive director said much-needed funding has been put into battling opioid abuse.
"Both the state legislature and the federal level have pumped a good bit of money into addiction treatment, which is great. It allows us to be able to do more creative things in the community. Instead of sending people off to an inpatient facility for their opioid addiction, we now can provide medication-assisted treatment for them in the community. ... They begin to see the plan that they’ve put in place is working, which gives them that somewhat immediate feedback,” Dennis said, noting that the state Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services has also given the TCCADA needed flexibility.
“Not every state agency is that way. Instead of dictating, ‘Oh, you’ve got to do this,’ they say, ‘Here’s some of this money. Figure out what’s going to work for Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties. What are your priorities? What are you seeing? How can you develop a plan to address those issues?’
“Our system dates back to the early ‘70s, and it’s always been a community-based system that allows the individual agencies the autonomy to make those decisions as to what’s best for their communities,” he said.
Dennis added, “We have a board that helps guide us with that. It’s a board that’s made up of representatives from Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties. They know the unique needs of each of those counties. They could help our leadership team here in providing guidance in what might work or what might not work in their counties.”
‘I have to be helping people’
Dennis said the TCCADA’s partnerships with other support agencies such as CASA/Family Health Systems, Family Health Centers Inc., the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, the Regional Medical Center and S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department’s Orangeburg office are invaluable.
He recalled picking up mattresses from CASA for a family whose two children had been sleeping on the floor.
“There’s no doubt that our ability to reach and interact with other agencies in critical. It’s those relationships that you build. We’re not here just to help you with alcohol and drug issues. We’ve had a number of times over the years where it is necessary to treat that whole person,” Dennis said.
“I think that’s a special thing that our agency does. I’ve never had someone say, ‘That’s not my job. That’s not what we’re here for.’ Richard used to joke that he was going to change our name to the Tri-County Commission on Help,” he said, smiling.
Dennis is married to Sherri Dennis, a fourth-grade teacher at Dover Elementary School in North. They have one son, Hobie, 25, who works at Nephron Pharmaceutical in Columbia and is set to marry his high school sweetheart in April.
Dennis said his wife’s ability to help others, especially her students, some of whom may be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, amazes him.
“I never heard her say, ‘Well, gosh, it’s a Saturday. It’s not my day to work.’ She’s been in North maybe five or six years. Before that, she was at Mellichamp Elementary School in Orangeburg. She had students who had never seen the ocean, and during the summer with their parents’ permission, we would round up four, five of six of them and take them to the beach.
“It’s all about the experience. You provide a kid with an experience that is not normal for them to help broaden their perspective and their horizons,” he said.
Dennis, who earned a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from South Carolina State University, said he doesn’t know how long he’ll continue working, but one thing’s for sure.
“I have to be helping people,” Dennis said. “I don’t know what the future is going to hold, but I’m kind of excited to see what it does.”
