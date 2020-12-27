‘The helping profession’: Counselor, director honored for efforts

He said his propensity for wanting to help people came from his parents, Cheryl and Pinckney Dennis.

“My mom was a registered nurse and worked for years in the area as a visiting nurse. She worked in hospitals and nursing homes and all of that. It was that kind of sense of caring and compassion. My dad is in insurance and financial services, but they’re also very involved in the church.

“I think my sister and I just grew up around seeing them model the type of behavior that you take care of people, you do right by people and you help those who are struggling. So all of that kind of, I think, led me to getting into the helping profession,” Dennis said.

He also had a number of friends whose parents struggled with substance abuse.

“I also had several friends who had overdosed and/or got in a car wreck and got killed. The sense of compassion and empathy that you have for those folks just kind of, at least for me, tugged at my heart strings. It helped me realize that I wanted to be a part of helping folks get out of that,” Dennis said.

There is nothing more satisfying for him than uplifting the broken spirit of individuals whose physical health or relationships may be in tatters.