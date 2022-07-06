‘The Graduate’ coming to Bluebird stage

After two COVID-related delays, the Orangeburg Part-Time Players’ production of “The Graduate” is scheduled to open Thursday night at the BlueBird Theatre.

“The Graduate” is a play adapted by Terry Johnson, based on the novel by Charles Webb and the 1967 movie. It has adult themes.

Director Coe Dantzler has said the play is “incredibly funny, but is also dramatic.”

“The Graduate” runs Thursday, July 7, through Saturday July 9, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 10, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased through Ticketleap at bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com/ and at the door. The theater is located at 1141 Russell St. in downtown Orangeburg.