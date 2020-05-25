The gift of music: Couple gives over 200 instruments to school bands

Additionally, Smith said TomGen was also able to include drumsticks, brand new mouthpieces for each brass instrument, and valve oil and cork grease to last the band program the rest of the school year.

Tom and Gensie were invited as the special guests at the school’s annual Winter Holiday Concert and received a standing ovation from the Carver-Edisto Middle School community for their contribution.

Smith said she and the students were very grateful for the love that was shown from the Waldrop family keeping the arts alive one instrument at a time.

“With this donation, it is my hope that more students will be able to join the band program and not have to worry about the troubles of not being able to afford an instrument,” Smith said. “Research studies show that music provides an avenue for creativity and self-expression and by participating in music, it naturally adds richness to the quality of life.”

Smith said that to a majority, the band is not just another class elective to add to a schedule.