Ariana Moore wore a white shirt with kitty cats and patriotic-themed hearts on the front.

She was one of about 130 children dressed in red, white and blue for a July 4 parade held Monday at the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church Orangeburg.

Her dad and mom, Sheldon and Ashley Moore, were among dozens of parents and grandparents who sat in the bleachers in the gymnasium watching the children walk – with the littlest ones being pushed in cribs and wagons – for the indoor, air-conditioned parade.

“We thought it was a great parade that Ms. Brooke put together. We’ve been coming here for many years and we love it,” Ashley Moore said.

Contrellis Hampton, of St. Matthews, watched as his 1-year-old daughter, Kennedy Hampton, rode in the Bye-Bye-Buggy.

“I think it’s an amazing program for the kids. They’re young and they’re learning a whole lot, so I think it’s a great program,” Hampton said.

First Baptist Church Orangeburg Child Development Center Director Brooke Rogers started the annual parade when she began working in that leadership role 15 years ago.

It’s been three years since the parade has taken place though.

Rogers said, “We were unable to do it the last two years due to COVID, so this is the first one back.”

The children in the parade included those in the childcare development program and those involved in the church’s summer camp.

“It used to be outside with bikes, etc., but we outgrew the parking lot and the heat!” she said with a laugh.

The teachers and staff went above and beyond for the parade, and the parents were also involved, she said.

“The children were excited to dress up in patriotic gear and ride in cribs and wagons. They loved seeing their loved ones in the crowd and were looking for them in the stands as they walked around,” she added.

Children from the age of 6 weeks to those in fifth grade took part in the parade.

Before the parade began, Raymond Hayes, a rising third-grader, sang the National Anthem.

Accompanying him by the U.S. flag and South Carolina flag in the center of the gym was rising fourth-grader Avaih James as the Statue of Liberty.

Leading the parade was the grand marshal, 3-year-old Ryder Rutland. Rutland beamed a smile as he wore a patriotic-themed top hat and drove a toy jeep – complete with red and blue lights and small U.S. flags on each front bumper.

Also during the program, Suzanna Fender and Hayden Wallace performed a dance to the song “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.”

“We are happy to live in a country where we are free and thankful for those men and women who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives to defend the freedoms we share,” Rogers said.