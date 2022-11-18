The Feast of the Lord to host Christmas giveaway

The Community Resources Depot in Columbia donated new items from Amazon and Walmart valued at over $20,000 to The Feast of the Lord church in Orangeburg.

As they did less than three weeks ago at their fall giveaway, they are also giving away these items to help counteract inflation.

The items will be available at their Christmas giveaway event this Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon until 3 p.m.

Attendees must complete one information card per family to participate. The card is available on-site.

The participants will receive a total of two bags to fill. No additional bags, boxes or containers are allowed in the giveaway area.

A limited number of people will be allowed to browse through the items, having five minutes to fill their bags. A limited number of large items were donated and will be available while supplies last.

Each family is allowed to carry one large item and two bags.

Once a large item has been acquired and two bags filled, the families will exit with their items. No re-entry is permitted.

Items for men, women, boys and girls and household items will be given away, including winter outerwear, electronics, underwear, bedding, kitchen items, gadgets, tools, makeup and other goods.

The categories of items are limited in quantity.

Dream team members of the church will distribute the free merchandise on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Ashlee Marshall, a minister at The Feast of the Lord and an art teacher for the Orangeburg County School District, is the project manager for this event and the $20,000 fall giveaway event the church hosted last month.

During last month’s event, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell gave an inspirational talk about his heart for the community and how his organization, One Toss Initiative, began when he and other officers connected with youth in the community via an unplanned game of football with them.

Ravenell said to Pastor Shane Wall during the event, “This is the fourth place, pastor, that I’m passing the ball off … and not just to pass the ball, but we’re passing the ball because we know what you all are doing here today. This is what we’re about.”

The Feast of the Lord is located at 290 Broughton St. in Orangeburg. Parking is available behind the City of Orangeburg’s gym at 410 Broughton Street.

For more information, contact the church office at 803-516-8030.