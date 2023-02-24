The Community Resources Depot in Columbia has once again donated new items from Amazon and Walmart valued at over $10,000 to The Feast of the Lord church in Orangeburg.

Other donated items have been added to the lot as well.

The items will be available at the winter giveaway event at noon Saturday, Feb. 25.

Attendees must complete one information card per family to participate. The card is available on-site.

The participants will receive one bag to fill. No additional bags, boxes or containers are allowed in the giveaway area.

A limited number of people will be allowed to browse the items, having 5 minutes to fill their bags.

A limited number of large items were donated and will be available while supplies last. Each family is allowed to carry one large item and one bag.

Once a large item has been acquired and one bag filled, the families will exit with their items. No re-entry is permitted.

Items for men, women, boys, girls, automobiles and households, plus miscellaneous items, will be given away. Free COVID test kits are among the items that will be given away.

The categories of items are limited in quantity.

Dream team members of the church will distribute the free merchandise on a first-come-first-serve basis.

After shopping, participants can exit the event or enter the fellowship hall and explore other on-site services provided as part of the church’s outreach and partnership with the Orangeburg community.

Below are brief descriptions of the organizations and the services they will provide:

• Medical Ministries: Medical Ministries partners with several resources that may interest the community. Medical Ministries will provide blood pressure and weight checks, plus blood/glucose testing and HIV testing. If you need services related to medical care, substance abuse or local food banks, this is the organization to ask.

• S.C. Association of Community Action Partnerships: The diaper dash representative will help eligible recipients obtain free diapers for their precious little ones. This organization strives to help those living in poverty.

Vulnerable populations include seniors, those with disabilities, children, veterans and those lacking access to health care.

Feel free to ask about other services the agency provides and it can put you in touch with people who can help.

• OCAB Community Action Agency: OCAB offers resources to alleviate the causes of poverty by helping low-income families and individuals acquire the skills, knowledge and opportunities needed to become self-sufficient. It works with citizens of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale and Bamberg counties.

It will have a representative from the energy assistance division at the winter giveaway to assist eligible recipients with utility (electric, gas and water) bills.

Feel free to ask about other services the agency provides and it can put you in touch with people who can help.

• S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control: DHEC is the public health department that serves the state of South Carolina. They offer a variety of free and low-cost programs such as preventative health care, immunizations and WIC services. Its team will distribute at-home rapid COVID tests, flu vaccines and COVID vaccines.

• Creative Community Solutions: The group partners with the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program, providing free tablets with internet and phone service for those eligible.

The organization does not have a card reader and will take cash or Cash App for the one-time, upfront

$10 fee required under the ACP.

Ashlee Marshall, a minister at The Feast of the Lord and an art teacher for the Orangeburg Consolidated School District, is the project manager for this event.

The Feast of the Lord is located at 290 Broughton St., Orangeburg. This event is Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon until all items are distributed.

Parking is available behind the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation City Gym at 410 Broughton Street in Orangeburg. For more information, contact the church office at 803-516-8030.