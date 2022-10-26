The Feast of the Lord hosts fall giveaway

The Feast of the Lord will host a fall giveaway of brand-new items.

Shane Wall, the church's senior pastor, stated, “I received a message that Community Resources Depot, an organization in Columbia, was looking for a church in Orangeburg to spread their outreach efforts.

“I contacted them, and they’re providing new items from Walmart and Amazon valued at over $20,000 for outreach to our community.

“Their desire is not just to give away items, but to help families, through training, to understand how to budget with a mindset of saving and planning for the future.”

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell’s organization, One Toss Initiative, will also be on-site to support.

Another vendor is providing free hotdogs to the attendees.

Items for men, women, boys, girls and household items will be given away, including appliances, winter outerwear, electronics, underwear, bedding, gadgets, tools, makeup and other goods. The categories of items are limited in quantity.

Dream team members of the church will distribute the free merchandise on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Ashlee Marshall, a minister at The Feast of the Lord and an art teacher for the Orangeburg Consolidated School District, is the project manager for this event.

She stated, “My heart goes out to those in the community who are in need, and I’m glad that we can supply items to help to improve their quality of life and later provide instrumental teaching that will help them thrive.

“The Feast of the Lord cares about our community and the surrounding areas.”

The Feast of the Lord is located at 290 Broughton St., Orangeburg. One bag of items per family is permitted. Attendees must complete one information card per family to participate. Parking is only available behind the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation City Gym, located at 410 Broughton Street in Orangeburg.

This event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to

4 p.m. For more information, contact the church office at 803- 516-8030.