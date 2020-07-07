The day Charlie Daniels teed it up at Hillcrest

He doesn't even like being addressed formally. "Call me Charlie. My daddy's name is Mr. Daniels. I'm Charlie," he said.

Glad to be here for two shows, he also was happy to get a chance to play golf at the city-operated facility.

"It's better than sitting in a hotel room. I'm just kinda goofin' around, in God's good sunshine," he said, gazing skyward for a moment. "It's a lot of fun, just to get away,"

Back to business, Daniels said, "I have a real deep commitment to people who come to see us.

"I come from a blue-collar background, that's what I am. My songs are written in that vernacular, written from that perspective, that point of view.

"I know what it's like to get up early in the morning and work all day. I still do it a lot, five or 5-1/2 days a week. People work hard for their livin', they get ripped off enough. I'm bound and determined no one's going to get ripped off at one of our shows."