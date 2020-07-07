The day Charlie Daniels teed it up at Hillcrest

Southern rock music icon Charlie Daniels died Monday. In 1992, Daniels headlined entertainment at the Orangeburg County Fair. The afternoon before his first show, Daniels visited Hillcrest Golf Club for 18 holes. Here is a T&D report by Jennifer Spears from Oct. 8, 1992.
It's a hot Wednesday afternoon. A lone golfer tees up a ball on the 14th hole at Hillcrest Golf Course.
The golfer is Charlie Daniels.
The balladeer known for such songs as "The South's Gonna Do It Again," "The Devil Went Down To Georgia" and "Long-Haired Country Boy" plays golf. And Wednesday afternoon, he relaxed before his two evening shows at the Orangeburg County Olde-Time Fair by getting in a round at Hillcrest.
Just like his public persona of good ol' boy - he himself says, "I'm just a good ol' boy God's been good to" - Daniels is easy to talk with. He's friendly, not seeming to mind one bit being interrupted by a reporter and photographer.
He stopped on the 14th hole, having hit two shots down the fairway, and stood holding his golf club while talking about his music, people and life.
Dressed as you might expect any golfer to be - slacks, tennis shoes, casual shirt and hat – he jumped from topic to topic, dodging no questions, giving each a full answer.
He doesn't even like being addressed formally. "Call me Charlie. My daddy's name is Mr. Daniels. I'm Charlie," he said.
Glad to be here for two shows, he also was happy to get a chance to play golf at the city-operated facility.
"It's better than sitting in a hotel room. I'm just kinda goofin' around, in God's good sunshine," he said, gazing skyward for a moment. "It's a lot of fun, just to get away,"
Back to business, Daniels said, "I have a real deep commitment to people who come to see us.
"I come from a blue-collar background, that's what I am. My songs are written in that vernacular, written from that perspective, that point of view.
"I know what it's like to get up early in the morning and work all day. I still do it a lot, five or 5-1/2 days a week. People work hard for their livin', they get ripped off enough. I'm bound and determined no one's going to get ripped off at one of our shows."
Then, with some steel showing in his voice, he said, "And if we play with another band, I don't want them rippin' people off. I don't care if they've had a bad night, if there's somethin' wrong that's personal, you don't take it on stage. You do whatever you want to offstage, but you don't come on my stage with problems.
"We only work an hour or two a day. If you can't give me 110% on stage, I don't want you."
Talking about Wednesday's shows, he said, "We'll do you a good show, I refuse to do a bad show. Some are better than others. I'm better some nights to deliver. You know, people come to see us, it's kind of like escapism -- they want to be entertained, they want to forget their problems."
