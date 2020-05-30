“The Cries of Our Nation”: Saturday statement by Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell

For over 30 years, I have abided by and honored the oath to protect and serve as a sworn law enforcement officer. I, along with many of you watched in horror the heinous and unjustifiable acts by individuals that left our Nation hurting and wanting justice. As those of us who are honored with the privilege of wearing a badge and serving our communities as law enforcement officers, we must remain vigilant in our continued service of integrity and professionalism to ALL. We must continue to avail ourselves to the conversations that, though tough, are necessary for growth and change. As the chief law enforcement officer of Orangeburg County, as a father, as a man, I cannot and will not turn a deaf ear to the cries of pain, anger and injustice that are being voiced across our County, State and Nation. We must hear, feel and honor the pain of peaceful protesters. Their cries and peaceful stance will be met with listening ears and open minds for healthy dialogue that produces solutions, healing and change. I, along with the deputies of the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will remain committed to serving and protecting Orangeburg County with dignity, fairness and respect to ALL with nothing less being tolerated. Let’s continue to pray for each other and our Nation.