‘The Cool Side of the Pillow’: Devotional reflects on God’s grace and mercy

“At that time, the novel was a true reflection of what I was feeling and exposed the challenges I was having personally and professionally. The language in the original was blunt, harsh and was very angry in tone,” Bonnette-Jenkins said.

During that time, she said her life had taken a downward spiral, “either because of my making poor choices, or because of the common challenges of life.”

“As I began to grow spiritually and mentally and really began to take responsibility for my actions, my faith grew and the novel evolved into a devotional. The book was a labor of love, and became a true reflection of myself and of God’s forgiveness,” the author said.

She added, “I relocated back to Orangeburg from Florida after a car accident. I was in rehab for a year and was recently released from medical care. It was during that difficult time that I decided to finally complete the devotional after 10 years.”

The title also has a story behind it.

“I have struggled with insomnia and nightmares for more than 20 years; however, the night also brings peace. It is during the stillness and darkness that I most enjoy talking with God.