‘The Cool Side of the Pillow’: Devotional reflects on God’s grace and mercy

Dietra Bonnette-Jenkins has experienced the highs and lows of life. The Orangeburg resident’s first book details how she got through the lows with the power of the pen – and God’s mercy.
The 46-year-old released “The Cool Side of the Pillow: 31 Evening Devotions That Allow You to Rest in Him” earlier this year, sharing her life’s journey and how she ultimately found contentment and rest from tumult in God.
“The devotional is the account of my life told through scripture, short stories and with evening devotions at the end of each chapter. It also includes pages for the reader to reflect on the devotions and write their own experiences,” she said.
“I believe the book is uniquely me because it is raw and written honestly and simply. Although it is considered an easy read, the devotional reveals how my journey has challenged me, pushed me and, at times, broken me.
“It, without shame, reveals my life’s highs and lows, but it also paints a journey to salvation and illuminates the saving grace of Jesus Christ,” Bonnette-Jenkins said.
Born in Durham, North Carolina, and raised in Orangeburg, she is the daughter of Orangeburg couple Clarence and Lillie Bonnette.
Published by Kearney, Nebraska-based Morris Publishing, her book was initially written as a novel intended for publication more than 10 years ago.
“At that time, the novel was a true reflection of what I was feeling and exposed the challenges I was having personally and professionally. The language in the original was blunt, harsh and was very angry in tone,” Bonnette-Jenkins said.
During that time, she said her life had taken a downward spiral, “either because of my making poor choices, or because of the common challenges of life.”
“As I began to grow spiritually and mentally and really began to take responsibility for my actions, my faith grew and the novel evolved into a devotional. The book was a labor of love, and became a true reflection of myself and of God’s forgiveness,” the author said.
She added, “I relocated back to Orangeburg from Florida after a car accident. I was in rehab for a year and was recently released from medical care. It was during that difficult time that I decided to finally complete the devotional after 10 years.”
The title also has a story behind it.
“I have struggled with insomnia and nightmares for more than 20 years; however, the night also brings peace. It is during the stillness and darkness that I most enjoy talking with God.
“I chose this title because most people who suffer from extreme insomnia have a love/hate relationship with bedtime. There is nothing like enjoying a peaceful night’s sleep and feeling the chill on your face from your pillow. That coolness is comforting for me,” Bonnette-Jenkins said.
She continued, “Although I still struggle to get a restful night’s sleep, ‘the cool side of the pillow’ has become a metaphor for God’s grace and mercy and the contentment I now have in every other area of my life.”
The author has always loved reading and writing.
“As a little girl, I would write short stories, plays and poetry. I also enjoyed the theatre and drama classes. My love for writing grew as a student at Edisto Middle School and at Felton Laboratory School as a student of the legendary Mrs. Shirley Autry,” she said.
Bonnette-Jenkins interned at WIS-TV in Columbia with the assignment editor and had dreams of becoming a writer for primetime news.
“I was also a staff writer and opinions column contributor for North Carolina Central University’s college newspaper, The Campus Echo. These experiences gave me the confidence and reassurance to know that I had a gift and passion for writing.
“I commit to reading and journaling daily and find it therapeutic to put my thoughts on paper. It has become a creative and positive way to process my emotions,” she said.
Bonnette-Jenkins received an undergraduate degree in mass communications and English from North Carolina Central University in Durham and later earned a master’s degree in theology studies from Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, N.C.
The author, who is employed at Denmark Technical College, hopes that readers learn their own lessons after reading her book.
“I hope that my readers relate to what they read and that the devotional touches those dark areas in their life. I hope they are able to laugh and cry, but ultimately find the strength to make positive changes in their life,” she said.
Individuals may order copies of “The Cool Side of the Pillow” at www.thecoolsidedevotional.com. It will be available on Amazon on June 1.
