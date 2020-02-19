The Citadel commemorates 50th anniversary of first African American graduate

The 50th anniversary of The Citadel’s first African American cadet graduate was celebrated at a special military review parade during Black History Month and through an ongoing archival project by the Daniel Library.

On Feb. 14, on Summerall Field, the South Carolina Corps of Cadets marched in honor of Charles D. Foster, the man who created a legacy five decades before them.

Foster matriculated at The Citadel in 1966 as the first black cadet and graduated in May of 1970, blazing a trail for young African American men and women to follow evermore.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles Foster passed away in a house fire in 1986 in Texas, where he was living at the time. He has been honored posthumously several times on campus including during the college’s Diversity Milestones celebration in 2016, when members of The Citadel Black Alumni Association arranged for a reading of a congressional record Foster’s honor.

“We all know the name ‘Charles Foster,’ the first African American cadet in the Corps, but this year, I feel like we are learning more about him as person and about what things were like for him as a civil rights pioneer at The Citadel and during the late 1960s in Charleston,” said Cadet Ruby Bolden, Regimental Public Affairs non-commissioned officer, The Citadel Class of 2021.

The military review parade was open to the public. Foster’s brother, William, attended and took review of the parade with the president of The Citadel on behalf of Charles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0