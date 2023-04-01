A proposed 332-residential development just outside of Elloree has caused quite a stir.

Supporters, consisting primarily of town business owners and local Realtors, say the development is needed to revive and revitalize a dying town.

Residents in the neighboring Canebrake Court community are opposed, contending the town's water and sewer infrastructure cannot handle the additional strain of more homes. They are also concerned about increased traffic and the impact on wildlife.

Elloree Water System Commissioner Hugh McLaurin Jr. said the town does have capacity for the D.R. Horton development but says there is a "catch."

There are currently other residential projects going on near the town.

One -- The Village Green -- is being developed by a company out of Johns Island. The Village Green, located off Highway 6, is proposing building about 90 Cape Cod-style homes in town.

"We don't have unlimited capacity," McLaurin said. "There are multiple developments asking us about capacity. We can't do all of them."

McLaurin said as the system is now, it can handle the D.R. Horton development as determined by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and licensed operators they have consulted.

McLaurin said there is a water line that runs past the DR Horton development.

"Water is not an issue," he said.

He said the D.R. Horton development would run the sewer to the town and the town would also have the capacity to handle this.

But he said the system's capacity is available "on a first-come, first-serve basis."

A developer would need to receive full governmental approval to proceed with the project.

He said as of the end of March, neither of the developers has come to the commission asking for an official written commitment for certain volumes and capacity.

Builder D.R. Horton Inc. has asked the county for permission to rezone and develop the property at Tee Vee Road and Cleveland Street for single-family homes.

According to conceptual plans submitted, the project would include the development of about 169 acres of land into a residential subdivision over the next eight to 15 years.

The plan would include about 332 houses with half-acre lots.

Initially the plan was to build 332 homes on the 332-acre parcel. After hearing concerns from property owners, D.R. Horton pulled out 86 acres that would be adjacent to the Canebrake community. This will bring the total down to 246 acres.

When 59 acres of wetlands and 18 acres of a wetland buffer are taken into consideration, about 169 acres can be developed. Of this 169 acres, about 25 are a pond.

Development officials say the proposed residential community would be done over an 8 to 15-year period in five to six phases, with the first home being built in the first quarter of 2025.

The proposed development has been denied twice by the Orangeburg County Planning Commission and, if denied by County Council, the developer would not be able to submit another rezoning request for a year.

Orangeburg County Council tabled the decision on the proposed development earlier this month after hearing concerns from neighboring property owners.

The matter is expected to be on taken up during council’s April 3 meeting.

McLaurin said in the case of a multiphased residential community projected to develop over several years, an agreement would have to be stipulated in the commitment that would guarantee a certain short term realistic time period of the project. He said these parameters will have to be defined by the commission.

"In general we are not going to tie up an amount of availability for an extended amount of years where in a sense that if the development does not happen etc. We don't want to prevent anything else in a general context."

As part of their concerns about the EWS and its ability to handle a large-scale residential development, some residents have expressed concerns about the number of boil-water advisories issued by the water company.

There have been at least three such advisories issued for the water system over the past four months and five over the past 1-1/2 years, according to newspaper reports.

EWS Commission Chair Jane Singh said the boil-water advisories have been due to increased development and digging going on around Elloree where the lines are struck. For example, the area has been seeing the expansion of broadband and fiber lines.

"The boil-water advisories are no indication of the quality of the system," Singh said.

The Elloree Commission of Public Works was established in 1924 and provides water and sewer services to approximately 650 customers, serving an approximate population of 1,450 people, according to its website.

The EWS is funded mainly through customers but does receive funding from the county capital project sales tax, Singh said.

Singh said the company taking on a residential development would not mean an increase in costs to current customers.

"The developer is responsible for the infrastructure," Singh said. "They hook into our system. They build out the subdivision."

Elloree Mayor Mike Fanning said the town or Town Council has not taken an official position on proposed development and is not sure if it will in the future. The development is outside the city and is the jurisdiction of Orangeburg County.

"It has not been on our agenda and nothing has been brought to us," Fanning said.

Fanning council recognizes "growth is coming" but, speaking for himself, he said he would "love to see projects that reflect the culture and community" that is rural Elloree.

"If you live in the country, I would want to see a larger lot for backyard children to play in, a swing set, a place where parents to park a boat to enjoy the lake amenities," Fanning said. "I would hope that a community that is advertising rural living and the amenities of the lake would take those into consideration."

Fanning said a "well-planned" residential community with parks, walking trails and green space could be beneficial for the county's tax base, the town's businesses and retail growth, but any residential development needs to provide such accommodations for rural living.

Fanning said what makes Elloree attractive and why people are moving from Summerville and Goose Creek is to get away from the congestion and densely packed subdivisions and homes without yards or trees.

"That is what they are moving from," he said.

Attempts to reach other members of Elloree Town Council were unsuccessful.